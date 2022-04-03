Real Madrid eyeing 23-year-old Spanish star if move for Erling Haaland fails - Reports

Real Madrid and Manchester City are the front-runners to sign Erling Haaland in the summer. Other top European clubs are also interested in the player's signature but no clear winner has emerged thus far given the huge financial package involved.

As such, no club is completely sure of whether they will succeed in their approach and have sensibly lined up alternate targets.

Defensa Central believes that should Real Madrid fail to pursue the Norwegian striker to join them, they will make an attempt to sign Spanish international Dani Olmo. His performances at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig have earned him a lot of praise, especially after the previous campaign.

The 23-year-old is a very versatile prospect who plays as an attacking midfielder. However, he has also done well on the wings as well as in a False 9 centre-forward role.

Karim Benzema, who is Real Madrid's current marksman, likes to roam around the pitch with freedom. He likes to drop in and help with the build-up and move to wide areas as well.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC DANI OLMO IN THE 89TH MINUTE FOR SPAIN! DANI OLMO IN THE 89TH MINUTE FOR SPAIN! https://t.co/d7uBmz4Vle

Olmo would be a good option for Los Blancos as he has the ability to operate in those areas and has a similar profile. He also gained plaudits during Spain's Euro 2020 semi-final run last year as he showed he was capable of playing against top-opponents.

It will be interesting to see whether the 23-year-old's association with Barcelona from 2007 to 2014, in their youth ranks plays a part in deciding his next destination.

A move back to the Catalan club had also been mooted but the player stayed put at RB Leipzig. Hence, he might reject Real Madrid if he wishes to go back and join Barcelona.

Olmo has been facing issues this season with a torn muscle fiber that has kept him limited to 18 appearances. He has contributed three goals and five assists so far.

Real Madrid remian in pole-position to win the La Liga

Although the Spanish giants are looking forward to the summer transfer window with real purpose, the task at hand remains to seal the La Liga title. They currently sit at the top with 66 points and a comfortable cushion of nine points from second-placed Sevilla.

However, Real Madrid suffered a crushing defeat in their last game before the international break, against Barcelona. The Catalans visited the Santiago Bernabeu and completely outplayed the hosts to win 4-0.

Xavi continues to receive massive plaudits for the work he has carried out at Camp Nou but Carlo Ancelotti clearly got his tactics wrong in this particular game.

TC @totalcristiano Last season after international break, Chelsea lost 5-2 to West Brom at home and won the very next UCL game.



Chelsea have lost 4-1 to Brentford at home and their next game is vs Real Madrid. Last season after international break, Chelsea lost 5-2 to West Brom at home and won the very next UCL game.Chelsea have lost 4-1 to Brentford at home and their next game is vs Real Madrid. https://t.co/M9QEtoxsnm

The defeat has also raised doubts over Ancelotti's future with Los Blancos. The Italian will hope his team can react in a positive manner and put on a dominating display against Celta Vigo on Saturday night.

It will be interesting to see if the defeat in El Clasico puts them under pressure and changes their approach for the remaining season with Real Madrid still fighting in the Champions League.

