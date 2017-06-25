Confirmed: Real Madrid superstar rules out exit

Zidane will be happy to hear that one of his star men has committed his future to Real Madrid

What’s the story?

There have been plenty of reports about Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale wanting to join Premier League side Manchester United, but the Welsh winger ruled out a move away from Bernabeu this transfer window insisting that he was extremely happy at Real Madrid.

When asked about where he sees himself next season, Bale responded by saying that he wanted to stay at Madrid and win more and more trophies with this historic club. Speaking to Daily Mail, the speedy Welshman said:

"I’m feeling better than ever and can’t wait for the new season to start. I’m hungrier than ever to win more trophies for the biggest club and best fans in the world."

In case you didn’t know...

Bale’s love affair with Madrid is set to continue

Gareth Bale has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bernabeu in the past few weeks. There were multiple reports claiming that the Welsh superstar wanted to join the Premier League giants but now his quotes have put all that speculation to rest.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2013, Bale has been an integral part of the squad and has scored a staggering 61 goals and laid on 57 assists in 157 matches. If Bale remains fit, he is undoubtedly one of the best players in world football at the moment.

The heart of the matter

Bale’s quotes will come as a relief to the Madrid board and hierarchy especially after Cristiano Ronaldo’s strange situation. Zidane is extremely keen to keep almost all members of his current squad for the next season and a fit and firing Bale will definitely add quality and pace to the Madrid starting 11.

Should Real Madrid manage to retain most of their first team stars and make a couple of intelligent signings like that of Mbappe and Theo Hernandez, they will definitely be the leading candidates to win both the League and Champions League once again.

Video

Author’s take

Gareth Bale when fit is a top notch footballer capable of winning games on his own. Real Madrid is the best club in world football at the moment and a player of Bale’s standards definitely needs to be playing in a club capable of winning every trophy.

While Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, the fact remains that they are no longer the top dogs in Europe and Bale’s decision to stay is certainly the right one in my opinion.

