Real Madrid identify French attacker who is also wanted by Manchester United and PSG as backup for Vinicius Jr: Reports

Real Madrid have earmarked Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby, who has been linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as an ideal backup to Vinicius Jr.

Diaby, 23, has established himself as a regular starter at Leverkusen since arriving from PSG for a fee in the region of €15 million in 2019. He has been in stellar form this season, registering 14 goals and 10 assists in 42 games.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are keen to bolster their offensive depth in the upcoming summer transfer window. They are interested in launching a permanent move for Diaby, who is viewed as a potential backup to Vinicius.

However, Los Blancos are unlikely to be unopposed in their pursuit of the nine-cap France international. The La Liga club are set to face competition from Manchester United and PSG ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Diaby, who has a deal until June 2025 at the BayArena, could prove to be a solid signing for Real Madrid should he join them this summer. Apart from deputizing on the left flank, he is more than adept at operating on the right wing.

According to Transfermarkt, Diaby is currently valued at €50 million. The PSG youth product's stock could witness a rise depending on his club's progress in the Bundesliga and in the UEFA Europa League this season.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are keen to add a first-choice wide operator during the close season. Jadon Sancho has struggled to maintain consistency at Old Trafford, while Antony has failed to live up to his price tag.

Meanwhile, PSG are aiming to refresh their offensive ranks in light of Lionel Messi and Neymar's uncertain futures.

Overall, Diaby has scored 49 goals and provided 47 assists in 166 matches across all competitions for Leverkusen.

PSG and Manchester United eye move for Real Madrid star: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are keen to cash in on Aurelien Tchouameni this summer due to his sub-par outings of late. PSG, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in signing the midfielder.

Tchouameni, 23, joined Los Blancos from AS Monaco for a staggering €80 million last summer. However, he has failed to cement a first-team spot in Carlo Ancelotti's plans, falling behind Eduardo Camavinga in the pecking order.

A right-footed defensive midfielder blessed with tackling and workrate, the 22-cap France international has laid out four assists in 41 games for the La Liga outfit. He has started just nine matches since the turn of the year.

Poll : 0 votes