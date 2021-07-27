Real Madrid identify La Liga defender to replace Manchester United-bound Raphael Varane - Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde to replace Raphael Varane.

Varane is expected to complete a transfer to Manchester United in the coming days with the two clubs having agreed a deal that will see the Frenchman move to Old Trafford.

The World Cup winner is set to end his ten-year spell at Real Madrid, and the Whites have reportedly agreed to sell him for an initial fee of £41 million plus add-ons.

Varane’s departure will leave a gaping hole in the squad as Los Blancos will be without Sergio Ramos as well next season.

Although the club have signed David Alaba, Jules Kounde is another player on their radar as they seek a quick replacement for Varane.

Real Madrid face competition from Chelsea to sign Kounde

Although Real Madrid are keen on signing Kounde this summer, they are expected to face competition from Chelsea for his signature.

Chelsea are hoping to add more young blood to their defense as Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are not getting any younger.

Real Madrid cannot afford to lose out on signing Kounde as the Frenchman would be a solid replacement for Varane.

Kounde’s performances for Sevilla in the last few seasons have earned him rave reviews, and at just 22 years of age, he will be a long-term replacement for Varane.

Having already played in the Spanish top-flight, Kounde will need little time to acclimatize at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid’s defense will need to replace both Varane and Ramos to stand any chance of competing for the title next season and doing well in Europe.

While Alaba is a top acquisition, Kounde would make them a solid unit at the back. The Frenchman’s passing and ability to bring the ball out of the back is second to none in the Spanish top flight.

Real Madrid will have to move in quickly, though, as Chelsea have already opened talks with Sevilla to sign Kounde.

