Real Madrid vs Juventus: Match Preview, team news, players to watch out for, head-to-head, predicted lineups and score

Everything you need to know about tonight's UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Preview 03 Jun 2017, 11:01 IST

It is time for the biggest match of the season as Real Madrid defend their title against Juventus

Match Preview

How can one predict a winner in today's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus? It's the most difficult yet the most deserved match-up in club football's biggest competition as the Spanish attacking flair from the city of Madrid takes on the tactical astuteness of Turin. It is Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Gianluigi Buffon. It is Zinedine Zidane vs Massimilano Allegri.

It has been a brilliant campaign for the sides in focus today as both these sides have come here after winning their respective leagues. Real Madrid won La Liga after six long years whereas Juventus retained the Scudetto for a record sixth time. But the past won't matter as tonight's winner-takes-all clash will decide the legacy of two great sides where one has proven to be the most attacking side in the Champions League this season while the other has the best defensive record.

Along with the big ears that are on the line, a lot more can be achieved by both the teams which will give them added inspiration to go on and win the game. It has been 21 years since Juventus last won the Champions League as manager Massimiliano Allegri will be keen on rewriting history and also achieve a historic treble on the way. Only Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan side of the 2009/10 side achieved this feat in the past in Italy.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, can become the first club in the history to retain the Champions League and can also achieve a league and a European Cup double for the first time since 1958.

Head to Head

The two sides are not strangers to meeting in this competition as the clash in Cardiff will be the 19th meeting between the two sides. This clash is the second most played game in Europe after Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich (24 times). The head to head record also fails us to predict a winner as both these sides have won eight times each while the remaining two games have been drawn.

Like today, Juventus met Real Madrid in the 1998 Champions League final but lost 1-0 as a result of a Pedrag Mijatovic goal.

Players to watch out for

Can Cristiano Ronaldo fire Real Madrid to glory?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sensational form since the beginning of the knockout stages and will be keen on making a match-winning impact in the grand finale. The Portuguese star had failed to play to his potential in the last two Champsions League finals but will be keen to make this one a special occasion for him. Isco's rise has coincided with Madrid's rise to winning with the title and reaching their third final in four years who will be the key for Madrid to unlock Juventus' defence.

For Juventus, Gianluigi Buffon will be eyeing for the big prize which has eluded him throughout his entire career. Paulo Dybala and Dani Alves have been superb, to say the least, whereas Leonardo Bonucci has been arguably the best defender this season. The ageing trio of Bonucci, Barzagli and Chiellini will have to play out of their skins to stop the attacking threat of Real Madrid who have scored in every Champions League game this season till now.

Team news

After suffering a calf injury against Barcelona, Gareth Bale had been missing for the Blancos but is fit and raring to go in his hometown. But Zidane will probably start him from the bench to accommodate the ever impressive Isco Alcaron. Dani Carvajal is also fit for selection as Real Madrid have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Mario Mandzukic was reported to be a doubt for tonight's clash by the Italian media but the hard-working forward has passed a fitness test and is ready to start. Sami Khedira has also recovered from a slight niggle and will battle Claudio Marchisio for a midfield berth alongside Miralem Pjanic. Juventus will miss Marko Pjaca and Daniele Rugani who are the long term absentees for the Bianconeri.

Match info

Venue - Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

Referee - Felix Brych (German)

Timing - 12:15 AM IST

How to watch it live - You can watch the live telecast in India on the Ten Network and can stream it live on the Sony Liv App. For all the live updates and commentary, you can tune into Sportskeeda's live coverage of the Champions League final.

Predicted lineups

Real Madrid: Keylor Navas, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Isco, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus: Gianluigi Buffon, Georginio Chiellieni, Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli, Dani Alves, Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic, Alex Sandro, Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain

Predicted score

Real Madrid 1-1 Juventus (2-4; Juventus to win on penalties)

