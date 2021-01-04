Real Madrid keep the pressure on Atletico Madrid in La Liga title race

La Liga is gradually shaping up after 17 rounds of matches. Atletico Madrid have so far given a good account of themselves and currently sit at the top of the table. However, they are closely followed by Real Madrid.

Los Blancos made a poor start to the season but have been in imperious form in recent weeks.

On Saturday, Real Madrid consolidated their position in the league after recording an important 2-0 win against Celta Vigo. It wasn’t a very dominant performance but they were clinical enough to come away with the victpry.

Lucas Vazquez opened the scoring for Zinedine Zidane’s side inside the first six minutes before Marco Asensio doubled their lead early in the second half to seal the victory.

💬 ''They are the most in-form team we have faced. We had difficulties, but we controlled the match. It was good from minute 1 until the end. We interpreted the game very well by pressing high up, without letting them play. In the end, there are 3 very important points for us.' pic.twitter.com/XYyHFp1rSz — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 2, 2021

Real Madrid on the tails of Atletico Madrid

The inconsistencies of Real Madrid and Barcelona have allowed Atletico Madrid to take the lead in La Liga. However, Los Blancos are closer to their city rivals than Barcelona are.

Atletico currently sit top of the table with 38 points while Real Madrid are just two points below. Barcelona are in fifth position and 10 points behind Simeone’s side.

It is very important for Real Madrid to stay as close as possible to Los Rojiblancos, especially as the season enters its most crucial period.

Atletico Madrid hold a two-point lead at the top of the table, with two games in hand. Should they win those games, they will move eight points above Real Madrid, and the defending champions cannot allow that to happen.

Advertisement

Real Madrid finally maintain some consistency

It has taken some time, but Real Madrid have finally introduced some consistency into their game. They have not lost in any of their last eight games in all competitions.

Los Blancos have also won six of their last seven league games despite missing some key players in their squad. Only Atletico Madrid have won more points in that period.

Addressing the media after the Celta Vigo win, Zidane said (as quoted by Goal):

"We played a complete game from the beginning to the end. We controlled the game well, we had a good balance, when it came to pressing up and getting the ball back, we did everything well."

"You have to control when the rival team has strong moments in the game, but the feelings are good, out of nine games we won six and three draws."

The race for La Liga is still on and although Atletico Madrid have taken an early lead, Real Madrid cannot be ruled out just yet.