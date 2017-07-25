Reports: Real Madrid star desperate to join Premier League side

Real Madrid might lose another player this transfer window

Zidane is not keen on selling the midfielder

What's the story?

Real Madrid have a star studded squad with plenty of players capable of winning matches for them singlehandedly. While that might be a good thing for the fans and the board, some of the players in the squad might not be happy with the bit-part role offered by Los Blancos. According to latest reports in The Daily Star, Mateo Kovacic wants a move away from Real Madrid with Premier League side Tottenham interested in securing his services.

The talented midfielder is keen on getting regular first team football and although he had 27 appearances last season in La Liga, Kovacic wants to be more involved in first team action in the 2017/18 season.

In case you didn't know...

Kovacic would be an interesting addition to the Tottenham side

Kovacic has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid for quite some time now and with the signing of Dani Ceballos, the Croatian's minutes are said to reduce further this season. With the World Cup coming up in 2018, Kovacic is determined to play more and secure his place in the national team.

Supremely gifted on the ball and an excellent passer, 23-year-old Kovacic could be the marquee signing for Tottenham Hotspur this season. A player like Kovacic will make Tottenham from a good side into an excellent one.

The heart of the matter

This is not the first time Kovacic has been linked with a move to Tottenham. Mauricio Pochettino is said to be a huge fan of the Croatian midfielder and while Spurs have not been very active in the transfer market, it is believed that they are ready to go the distance for Kovacic.

The Premier League side are ready to bid close to £25 million, although a fee closer to £30 million might be much more realistic for Kovacic. Zidane rates Kovacic highly, but with Kroos, Modric and Casemiro in the team, first team opportunities are hard to come by and we might well see the 23-year-old midfielder plying his trade in the Premier League next season.

Author's take

Although Kovacic himself reportedly wants to leave Madrid, the All Whites must do everything in their power to keep the talented Croatian. Still only 23, Kovacic has the potential to be a long-term successor to Luka Modric and Zidane must ensure that he grants Kovacic regular playing time and keep him happy.

On the other hand, if Tottenham do indeed end up signing him, it could prove to be one of the best signings of this transfer window as Kovacic has all the ingredients to be a top class footballer.

