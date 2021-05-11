Real Madrid lose ground in La Liga title race as Los Blancos drop crucial points to Sevilla

The Spanish league is in the business end of the season and it’s still largely a three-horse race between Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The three clubs have been neck and neck in recent months but it is Diego Simeone’s side who have the advantage with just three matches remaining in the La Liga.

On Sunday, Real Madrid had the chance to move level on points with the Rojiblancos but they fluffed their lines by drawing 2-2 with fourth-placed Sevilla. A game that was supposed to improve Madrid's chances of winning the league became one where their title ambitions suffered a huge blow.

Los Blancos drop points against Sevilla

Real Madrid went into Sunday’s game against Sevilla on the back of their disappointing Champions League exit at the hands of Chelsea.

As it stands, the club is staring at a trophyless season after being held to a 2-2 draw by Sevilla. Fernando opened the scoring for the away side but Marco Asensio restored parity early in the second half.

A late penalty from Ivan Rakitic looked to have earned Sevilla all three points but a shot from Toni Kroos deflected off Eden Hazard to deny them victory right at the death.

Two points separate Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona at the moment and there is all to play for in the next few weeks.

🎙️ Zidane: "I’m happy with how we played. We deserved more. Our second half was spectacular. It took us a while to get into the match, but the second half was very very good."#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/V3XCpV92bG — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 9, 2021

Real Madrid lose ground in the title race

For Real Madrid, this feels more like two points lost than a point gained. The Los Blancos could have taken their destiny into their own hands with a victory.

However, they have now lost ground in the title race. A frustrated Zidane said his team will fight until the end.

"We're going to fight to the death until the end of the season. We can talk now... Nothing is going to be cleared up and that's what annoys me,” Zidane said, as quoted by Marca.

"We have to think about the three games that we have left. I'm angry because we deserved to win this game. I have my trust in football. All I'm saying is that I saw two handballs and they penalised ours," noted Zidane.

With just three matches remaining in the La Liga, Real Madrid face a tall order to catch up with Atletico Madrid and they only have themselves to blame.