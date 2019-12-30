Real Madrid make Benzema's contract renewal a top priority

Real Madrid want to renew Karim Benzema's current contract, which is set to expire in 2021. If reports coming out of Spain are to be believed, the Spanish outfit has already started negotiations.

Los Blancos have made Benzema's contract renewal a priority amidst interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon

The Los Blancos have already tabled an offer until 2023 but the Frenchman is pushing for an additional year with an option to extend it, if he is still at the top of his game.

Benzema is indispensable for Zinedine Zidane and has taken over the burden of scoring goals since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 32-year-old has scored 46 goals in 75 games for Los Blancos since the Portuguese left for Juventus in 2018.

Real Madrid are in no haste to renew the striker's contract but are well aware of the interest from PSG and Lyon. The Parisians are seeking a striker to replace Edisnon Cavani, whose contract expires in the summer. Meanwhile, Lyon are tempting the Frenchman with a player-coach role to lure him back to the Groupama Stadium.

Currently, Los Blancos have nothing to worry about as Benzema is one of the most influential players in the dressing room and is irreplaceable in the squad. He is at the peak of his powers and he seems primed to turn out for Spanish giants for the foreseeable future.

