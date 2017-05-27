Reports: Real Madrid and Manchester City in battle for Juventus superstar

Real Madrid and Manchester City will be immeasurably improved if they manage to attract the services of the Juventus superstar

What’s the story?

Real Madrid and Manchester City are both desperate to strenghten their defences and the Sun reports that this has made both of them take a closer look at Juventus superstar, Leonardo Bonucci. This is not going to be an easy task for either, with Juventus desperate to keep ahold of their £50 million defender and with the Italian centre-back himself having admitted he wants to stay in Turin and honour his five year contract.

In case you didn’t know

Leonardo Bonucci is arguably the world’s best defender. Partnering the indomitable Giorgio Chiellini and standing in front of Gianluigi Buffon, the trio make for the greatest centre-back/goalkeeper combination on the planet, at the moment. Bonucci, at 30 years old, is at his very prime and there are few out there who can rival his ability to read the game like you and I do a comic book.

The heart of the matter

Pep Guardiola knows his City backline needs re-inforcing and what attracts him most to Bonucci is the Italian’s underrated passing ability. More comfortable on the ball than your regular centre-back, Bonucci often-times starts attacks for Juventus and Italy with his immaculate, and often visionary, passing from the back. As a man who wants everyone in his team to play the ball like they are attacking midfielders, there can be no greater temptation for Guardiola to break the proverbial bank.

Zinedine Zidane meanwhile knows that in all likelihood Pepe will be leaving Madrid this summer, and most at the Bernabeu view Nacho and Raphael Varane as good defenders – with the implicit understanding that they are just very good second-choice players – and the signing of Bonucci would address any concerns he might have about the backline. With the Madrid Presidential election coming up in the summer as well, Florentino Perez will be keen to make a statemennt signing as well.

Nothing says ‘statement’ louder than signing the world’s best defender, does it?

Video

The majesty of Leo Bonnuci:

Author’s Take

This is a no-brainer if Bonnuci is willing to move – there is not a side in the world that the presence of Leonardo Bonucci won’t improve. With both Vincent Kompany and Sergio Ramos he’ll have a partner in the style of Giorgio Chiellini and that should help him settle. That is thing, though. The ‘IF’ mentioned earlier is quite a big one. He and his family are happy at Turin, Juve are a side that are growing from strength to strength and he shares an understanding with his defensive teammates that verges on the telepathic. Why would he throw any of that away?