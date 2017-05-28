Reports: Real Madrid match Manchester City's €130 million bid for star forward

Both clubs are ready to break the bank to sign the forward

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 28 May 2017, 16:43 IST

What’s the story?

Real Madrid have matched Manchester City’s bid of €130 million for Kylian Mbappe according to Telefoot. The French publication reports that AS Monaco are yet to respond to the bids.

The 18-year-old forward has been a target for several clubs after his blistering season at the Ligue 1 side. He guided them to the title and also took them into the Champions League semi-finals.

Previously....

AS Monaco rejected Real Madrid’s world record transfer bid for Kylian Mbappe last week according to the Telegraph. The English publication reported that the fee offered by Los Blancos was €120 million - breaking Paul Pogba's transfer fee by €15 million.

The striker was also a target for Barcelona but the Catalan side backed out after the French side demanded a world record fee for him. Monaco rate him highly and want to keep him at the club for one more year at least. The club's chief executive, Vasilyev said, “The plan is to do everything to prolong him (Mbappe) and to do everything that he stays a minimum one more year with us.”

The heart of the matter

AS Monaco have received 2 world record bids worth €130 million for Kylian Mbappe. The French club asked for a bid over £100 million to scare off the clubs but it has indirectly started a bidding war.

The players are on the radar for several clubs and the exodus has already begun. Bernardo Silva has already left the club to join Manchester City for £43 million. Manchester City are also in talks with Monaco for Mendy and reports suggest that he could be joining them for a whopping fee of £50 million this week.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are planning a squad overhaul this summer and are willing to spend a lot of money on getting the players they need.

What’s next?

Pep Guardiola wants a young striker to join his squad to add more competition in the squad. he already has Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero in the squad but the highly rated Kelechi Iheanacho is reportedly set to be sold.

Author’s Take

While Mbappe has all the potential to become one of the best in the world, one must wonder if he’s actually worth over a £100 million. Even is he plays for 10 seasons at the club he joins, it’s going to cost them over £10 million a season plus wages.

How are they ever going to recoup that money? Is he going to be someone on whom a movie is going to be made? Is he going to be the brand ambassador of a company? Or is this how much a club will soon have to pay to sign any player?