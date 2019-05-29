Real Madrid midfielder to join Juventus if Eden Hazard arrives, Juve target rejects Barcelona approach in favour of Real Madrid and more Serie A news: 29 May 2019

Chelsea's Eden Hazard may join Real Madrid shortly

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

AC Milan CEO thanks Gattuso and Leonardo as the duo leave Milan

Gennaro Gattuso has officially ended his tenure as AC Milan manager, following his decision to terminate his contract by mutual consent. AC Milan sporting director Leonardo Araujo also resigned from his position, shortly after Gattuso's exit announcement.

Speaking about the departures, AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis has thanked the duo for their work at the club.

On Gattuso's exit, "I have had the privilege to get to know Rino Gattuso over the past six months since my arrival at the Club. Rino has given everything to our efforts this season, and has worked tirelessly, always taking full responsibility, putting the club above every other consideration. I want to say from the bottom of our hearts, thank you Rino."

On Leonardo's resignation, "Leonardo joined AC Milan in its hour of need a few short weeks before the closing of the summer transfer window. Under very difficult circumstances he put his heart and soul into addressing a highly complicated situation and transmitting his energy and his ambition to the team. I am very grateful to Leonardo for everything he has contributed to our great Club and wish him well in his future endeavours."

Juventus target rejects Barcelona approach, keen to join Real Madrid

Los Blancos endured a nightmarish campaign recently as they ended the season without any piece of major silverware. Thus, many expect the Spanish giants to splash the cash in the summer transfer window. Paul Pogba has emerged as one of their top targets, following Manchester United's sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

The French superstar scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in the league in the recently concluded season. However, he has struggled for consistency problems and failed to find the back of the net in his last six matches for the Red Devils.

Barcelona are said to be interested in the 26-year-old, but the midfielder has reportedly rejected their approach. Juventus are also keen on bringing back their former star to Turin, but might be hindered by Manchester United's eye-watering €188 million asking price.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have the upper hand in the transfer race due to the Frenchman's willingness to join their cause. The report even states that Pogba will lower his salary to achieve the objective.

Real Madrid star to join Juventus if Eden Hazard arrives

Eden Hazard is expected to join Real Madrid after Chelsea's Europa League final clash with Arsenal. The Belgian has repeatedly stated that he wants to join Los Blancos after enjoying seven successful seasons at Stamford Bridge. He was phenomenal throughout Chelsea's 2018-19 Premier League campaign, scoring 16 goals and providing 15 assists.

A recent report suggest that Hazard's Real Madrid transfer is close to completion as Los Blancos are ready to pay over €100 million to Chelsea for the Belgian. The 28-year old's move, however, could mean the end for Isco's Real Madrid career.

The Spaniard has struggled for game time at Real Madrid in the 2018-19 camaign. Juventus remain his most likely destination as the Old Lady are ready to snap him up if Hazard arrives at the Bernabeu.