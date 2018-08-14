Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Real Madrid superstar's agent confirms he will leave the club soon

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
2.95K   //    14 Aug 2018, 11:29 IST

Julen Lopetegui Announced As New Real Madrid Manager
Perez will do his best to make sure the player stays

What's the story?

It's rare to see footballers dominate the sport beyond the age of 30. Yet, last season Real Madrid had quite a few players who did just that. And Luka Modric bossed the midfield like no one else over the course of the year winning the Champions League and taking Croatia to the World Cup final.

Now according to Italian newspaper Tuttosport (via The Sun), the Real Madrid superstar's agent has confirmed that "sooner or later Luka will play in Italy".

In case you didn't know...

In a quite surprising turn of events, it came to light that Luka Modric has his heart set on a move away from Real Madrid, a club where he has accomplished so much. Ever since, Modric has been linked with Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan.

However, Real Madrid remain unwilling to sell their top playmaker.

The heart of the matter

Luka Modric's agent Marko Naletilic told Italian daily Tuttosport,

 "For whatever reason, Modric wants to be a star in Serie A with Inter. Let's see.
"I believe that sooner or later Luka will play in Italy. Like a lot of Croatians his age, he grew up watching Italian football."
"The fact Inter Milan tried to sign him and Modric took it into consideration shows the influence Cristiano Ronaldo is already having on Italian football."

Luka Modric's interest in joining Inter Milan has been well documented as well.

Inter Milan gaffer Luciano Spalletti had this to say about the rumours,

"The fact that he has interest in us is a great sign for our project.
"It's not easy to get these type of players. He may not come but our directors still did a great job, so let's see.
"I don't think he will come, because Real Madrid still want to count on him. We're a strong side. If Modric were to join us, we'd be very strong."

But having sent Mateo Kovacic to Chelsea on a season-long loan, Real Madrid are devoid of depth in their midfield and therefore, it looks like Luka Modric won't get his wish this season. In addition to that, the Serie A transfer window shuts on Friday.

Video


What's next?

Luka Modric is undoubtedly one of the champions of the game. He is one of the best midfielders of this generation and it will be a great loss to Real Madrid if he leaves. Inter Milan will be extremely happy to have this season or the next.

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
