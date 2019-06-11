Real Madrid news: "Cristiano Ronaldo never called me to Juventus," says Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid Celebrate After They Win Champions League Final

What's the story?

After having clarified his future at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has now revealed that former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo never asked him for a reunion at Juventus, contrary to several reports claiming the same.

In case you didn't know

Ramos was recently heavily linked with a move away from Los Blancos with club president Florentino Perez confirming that the defender and his representatives have spoken to him about offers from China.

Despite rumours of a feud with the Spaniard, Perez has publicly vocalised his desire to see the captain stay at the club.

Ramos himself has addressed the reports in a press conference, assuring Madrid fans that he will remain at the Bernabeu. He said, "It is true that I have an offer from China on the table, I will not lie about it. My dream is to retire here."

"I am the captain of Real Madrid and I feel very loved and supported by my team-mates."I'm not looking to renew [my contract]. I am happy with what I have. People always think it's a strategy to earn more, but it's the opposite."

The heart of the matter

Ramos has clarified yet another rumour involving former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo. Following the Portuguese's move to Juventus, a host of players, including Ramos, have been linked with a reunion with him at the Turin-based outfit with reports claiming the forward had contacted the players personally.

Speaking to Sport Media Set, the Real Madrid captain said, "With Cristiano Ronaldo I always had a great relationship. But I continued with Real Madrid, the market rumors- let's leave them aside. Has CR7 called me to Juventus? No, no."

What's next?

Ramos netted his 20th goal for Spain during La Roja's 3-0 win over Sweden in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday.