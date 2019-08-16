×
Real Madrid News: Eden Hazard set to miss LaLiga opener after suffering hamstring injury

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
25   //    16 Aug 2019, 20:13 IST

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Eden Hazard
What's the news?

Eden Hazard has suffered a strain to his left hamstring with Real Madrid's league campaign set to begin against Celta de Vigo on Saturday.

The Belgian is under constant assessment with the extent of injury not yet known, and he has become the newest addition to Madrid's growing injury troubles.

In case you didn't know...

On the back of a successful last season for Chelsea, Hazard joined the Blancos in the summer for a reported fee of £88 million. During the 2018/19 campaign for the Blues, the 27-year-old managed 16 goals and 15 assists in the Premier League.

Also, the Belgium international helped Chelsea to a Europa League victory against rivals Arsenal last season. Hazard was set to leave England after last year's World Cup, but he chose to stay at Stamford Bridge for one more season.

Eden Hazard was presented as a Real Madrid player in front of a jam-packed Santiago Bernabeu on June 14.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are already missing the likes of Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy (who is back in light training) and Marco Asensio due to injury. To make matters worse, Eden Hazard has suffered a muscular strain, and is set for a spell of unknown length on the sidelines.

Madrid released an official statement on Hazard's injury, which reads as follows:

"After the tests carried out after training today by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Eden Hazard has been diagnosed with a lesion in the anterior rectus of the left thigh.”

What's next?

Amid an injury crisis, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane could be forced to field want-away players James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale on Saturday against Celta de Vigo.

Los Blancos will look to hit the ground running this season, given their recent disappointing league finishes, but they will be without their latest Galactico for the time being.

