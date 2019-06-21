Real Madrid News: Former Atleti star takes cheeky dig at Los Blancos after Marcos Llorente's transfer to Atletico Madrid

Yash Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST News 137 // 21 Jun 2019, 10:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marcos Llorente has joined Atletico Madrid on a five-year deal.

What's the story?

Following Spanish midfielder Marcos Llorente's move to Atletico Madrid from their local rivals Real Madrid, former Atleti star Paulo Futre took to his Twitter account to take a cheeky dig at Los Blancos as he welcomed the Spaniard.

He claimed that Real Madrid was just a supporting act ahead of the main show.

In case you didn't know..

After spending time with the Real Madrid youth system, Marcos Llorente was loaned to LaLiga side Alaves in the summer of 2016.

The 24-year-old played a pivotal role in the following season as Alaves reached the Copa Del Rey final and finished at ninth place in the league table.

Llorente's exploits during his loan spell with Alaves earned him a spot in Zinedine Zidane's squad in the following season. However, he failed to become a regular starter under the Frenchman. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid, who are on the verge of selling Rodrigo Hernandez to Manchester City, would be poised to offer a more prominent role to Marcos Llorente at the Wanda Metropolitano.

During his stint at the Bernabeu, the Spaniard won one UEFA Champions League title amongst other silverware.

The heart of the matter

Marcos Llorente has penned a five-year deal with the Rojiblancos, after being signed for a transfer fee of €40M.

Amigos ya saben que es normal que haya teloneros antes de que toque el grupo principal 🎸😉

Bem-vindo @marcosllorente !!!! 🔴⚪ — Paulo Futre (@PauloFutre) June 20, 2019

Upon the signing of the Spaniard from their city rivals, former Atleti star Paulo Futre labelled Los Blancos as a stepping stone to the main event of Llorente's career, which is set to take place at the Wanda Metropolitano. The 53-year-old tweeted:

Advertisement

"Friends you already know that it is normal to have support acts before the main group performs, welcome Marcos Llorente,"

Futre welcomed Alvaro Morata in a similar way when the former Real Madrid star joined Atletico Madrid on a loan deal from Premier League giants Chelsea.

What's next?

Real Madrid will lock horns with their local rivals Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup in July.