×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid News: Former Atleti star takes cheeky dig at Los Blancos after Marcos Llorente's transfer to Atletico Madrid

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
137   //    21 Jun 2019, 10:27 IST

Marcos Llorente has joined Atletico Madrid on a five-year deal.
Marcos Llorente has joined Atletico Madrid on a five-year deal.

What's the story?

Following Spanish midfielder Marcos Llorente's move to Atletico Madrid from their local rivals Real Madrid, former Atleti star Paulo Futre took to his Twitter account to take a cheeky dig at Los Blancos as he welcomed the Spaniard.

He claimed that Real Madrid was just a supporting act ahead of the main show.

In case you didn't know..

After spending time with the Real Madrid youth system, Marcos Llorente was loaned to LaLiga side Alaves in the summer of 2016.

The 24-year-old played a pivotal role in the following season as Alaves reached the Copa Del Rey final and finished at ninth place in the league table.

Llorente's exploits during his loan spell with Alaves earned him a spot in Zinedine Zidane's squad in the following season. However, he failed to become a regular starter under the Frenchman. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid, who are on the verge of selling Rodrigo Hernandez to Manchester City, would be poised to offer a more prominent role to Marcos Llorente at the Wanda Metropolitano.

During his stint at the Bernabeu, the Spaniard won one UEFA Champions League title amongst other silverware.

The heart of the matter

Marcos Llorente has penned a five-year deal with the Rojiblancos, after being signed for a transfer fee of €40M.

Upon the signing of the Spaniard from their city rivals, former Atleti star Paulo Futre labelled Los Blancos as a stepping stone to the main event of Llorente's career, which is set to take place at the Wanda Metropolitano. The 53-year-old tweeted:

Advertisement
"Friends you already know that it is normal to have support acts before the main group performs, welcome Marcos Llorente,"

Futre welcomed Alvaro Morata in a similar way when the former Real Madrid star joined Atletico Madrid on a loan deal from Premier League giants Chelsea.

What's next?

Real Madrid will lock horns with their local rivals Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup in July.








Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Atletico Madrid Football Marcos Llorente
Advertisement
Real Madrid Transfer News: Marcos Llorente completes switch to Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Rumours: Diego Simeone is keen to replace Rodri with Real Madrid star
RELATED STORY
5 players who featured for both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
Five things you didn't know about Real Madrid target Theo Hernandez
RELATED STORY
La Liga rumors: Real Madrid eyeing a move for €120m rated rival star 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to announce 2 signings next week, Los Blancos target desperate to join Barcelona and more La Liga news: 31 May 2019
RELATED STORY
5 La Liga players who could star in the Premier League next season
RELATED STORY
5 players that you may not know played in the Real Madrid Academy
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Transfer News: Atletico CEO reveals Antoine Griezmann's next destination 
RELATED STORY
5 stars you probably didn’t know played for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us