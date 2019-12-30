Real Madrid News: Guardiola, Zidane, and more heap praise on Toni Kroos in German's latest documentary

There are few footballers in the world who can boast of a trophy cabinet as complete as that of Real Madrid's Toni Kroos. The German has just about won every team honour there is to win with all the clubs he's played for and with Germany, with the UEFA Euros being the only major trophy that he hasn't won.

The 29-year-old is the heartbeat of both Real Madrid's and Germany's midfield and is arguably the most influential midfield controller in Europe. Kroos, on whom a documentary with the same name was released recently, was praised by a number of notable football figures, including the likes of Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, club president Florentino Perez and more.

Guardiola, who worked with Kroos during their time at former club Bayern Munich, particularly remarked over the World Cup winner's mentality during difficult periods and praised his composure and bravery.

The Catalan said (h/t: Marca),

"Toni is a very intelligent, very brainy and very calm player."

"Many times, when things go badly, we tend to blame the players that seem calmer or more technical. But these players are the bravest, the ones that have the most courage.

"The players that shout the most are those that hide when things go badly. Toni is the opposite, he's the bravest of them all in the most difficult moments."

Zidane has been an admirer of the German for quite some time now and Kroos was at the heart of his 3-time Champions League-winning Madrid side. The iconic Frenchman went on to highlight Kroos' love for the game, his effeciency with the ball and more, saying,

"I love to watch Toni train. I love to be there for his training sessions. They're exceptional sessions. I'm not saying it for the sake of it. It's true.

"I've never seen him lose the ball. Well, maybe once. His game is always elegant and efficient. He never has a bad day.

"He loves football and always wants to play. I think it's something that unites us. He loves football. For me, playing is the main thing. Winning, yes, but playing is the main thing and it's like that for both of us."

Perhaps the highest of all praise from the above-mentioned names came from president Florentino Perez, revealing that the Spaniard places Kroos in the same bracket of players such as Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, and the like, as some of the greatest players he's signed for the club. Perez also remarked that the former Bayern Munich midfielder was "born to play for Real Madrid."

He said,

"Santiago Bernabeu told us that the best players in the world have to play here, that's why I signed Zidane, Ronaldo, [David] Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kroos...

"Signing the best tells the rest of the world that the best players in each position are going to play here.

"Kroos has a style that makes people want to go to a stadium to watch him. For me, he's been one of those players that was born to play for Real Madrid."

Zidane's record-breaking 'three-peat' Real Madrid side were run by Casemiro, Luka Modric and Kroos in the middle of the park. This trio form what is arguably the best midfield over the last decade or so and most certainly one of the greatest midfields in history, with over 3 Champions League titles and a league title to show for in Zidane's three years.

The Brazilian and the Ballon d'Or winner both went on to discuss what it's like to be part of such a successful midfield with a player such as Kroos.

Casemiro began by saying,

"Real Madrid matches always go in Kroos' rhythm. He's one of the most important players at the club because he manages the ball and the rhythm with which we play.

"If Toni wants to play slowly, we play slowly. If he wants us to play quicker, we play quicker. We play in Kroos' way."

World Cup finalist and Golden Ball winner Modric added,

"At Real Madrid, you're not allowed to be less than good and Kroos is an exceptional player, he looks like he's playing in slow motion."