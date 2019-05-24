Real Madrid News: 'It is something that will be engraved in my memory for a lifetime'- Former manager looks back on famous 'La Decima' win

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti insists that he will never forget the celebrations after Los Blancos defeated city rivals Atletico Madrid to win their 10th Champions League in 2014.

In case you didn’t know….

Ancelotti was the manager of Real Madrid team which won their 10th Champions League crown, after more than a decade of failure in Europe. The Italian tactician remains one of three managers to have won the Champions League three times- one with Madrid and twice as the manager of Milan.

Madrid went on to defeat their arch rivals Atletico Madrid after trailing the match till the 92nd minute. An early goal from Diego Godin gave Atletico the advantage, but Sergio Ramos leaped above the rest to score the equalise in the 93rd minute of the match. Los Blancos netted three goals in extra-time to secure a huge 4-1 win.

Things have not turned out too well for the Spanish giants in the current campaign. They finished third in LaLiga, 19 points behind winners Barcelona, and they were also knocked out of the Champions League and the Copa Del Rey in a humiliating manner. On the other hand, Ancelotti is currently manager of Napoli.

The heart of the matter

On this day, five years ago, Madrid secured their 10th Champions League title, and the manager reflected on the famous win.

🗣 Carlo Ancelotti on La Décima: "It's something that will be engraved in my memory for a lifetime, I enjoyed my time at Real Madrid." pic.twitter.com/a0dGydqvhI — RMOnly (@ReaIMadridOnly) May 24, 2019

Speaking in an interview, Ancelotti said:

"Everything went the way we wanted to. It's true that we suffered more than we expected, that the equaliser did not arrive until the 90th minute, but we cannot blame the team's game."

"We played football until the end, we created chances, we controlled the game but it did not arrive. It's true that in the end we were lucky, but we deserved it."

"We arrived very late to Madrid and I did not expect anything special, but seeing so many people on the streets celebrating the trophy is something I cannot forget for the rest of my life."

"Cibeles was full, all the streets around too, fans everywhere. It is something that will be engraved in my memory for a lifetime, I enjoyed my time at Real Madrid."

What's next?

Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli will face Bologna in their last fixture of the Serie A campaign.