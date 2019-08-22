Real Madrid News: Keylor Navas hands in transfer request

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW ANALYST News 148 // 22 Aug 2019, 15:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

What's the story?

Real Madrid custodian Keylor Navas has reportedly handed in a transfer request after getting frustrated with his role of a second-choice goalkeeper at the Bernabeu.

In case you didn't know...

Navas, 32, was Real Madrid's number first-choice goalkeeper until they signed Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea last summer. Since the Belgian's arrival at the club, Navas has only managed to start 10 La Liga games for the Spanish giants.

While the Costa Rica International and head coach Zinedine Zidane share a great professional relationship, Navas has accepted the fact that Courtois is the Frenchman's first-choice option between the sticks.

It was made clear by Zidane last season that goalkeeper rotations wouldn't continue in the future, and accordingly, Navas was given a farewell appearance at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The heart of the matter

According to Spanish daily Marca, Real Madrid are aware that Navas wants to leave and are already looking at possible replacements in case he does depart this summer.

Los Blancos already have their priorities set, with their on-loan goalkeeper Andriy Lunin ready to break through to their senior squad, preferably in the 2020-21 season. The Ukrainian had a sensational Under-20 World Cup where his team beat South Korea in the final to lift the coveted trophy.

Courtois and Lunin will be Zidane's first and second-choice goalkeepers from next season, which leaves the club with the objective of finding a temporary stand in if Navas leaves before the summer transfer window closes.

Navas was linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain just after the end of the last season, but the move fell through, leaving the Costa Rican's future uncertain. However, it has been claimed that PSG are still interested in him, and a renewed deal is still on cards.

What's next?

It remains to be seen where Navas would be plying his trade after the closure of the summer transfer window.