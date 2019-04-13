Real Madrid News: Toni Kroos disparages summer exit rumors on Twitter

Kroos has been a key player for Zidane's line-up.

What's the story?

According to recent reports in the Spanish media, Real Madrid star Toni Kroos is wanting to leave the club at the end of the season with a view of finding new challenges in his footballing career.

However, taking to Twitter, the midfielder has denied any such intention.

In case you didn't know..

Following a wage dispute with the Bayern Munich hierarchy, the central midfielder joined the Los Blancos in 2014 for a reported fee of €25 million. Since arriving at the Bernabeu for a bargain transfer fee, the 2014 WC winner has been an undisputable figure in the Madrid lineup.

Being a first-choice starter under Zinedine Zidane, the German international played a pivotal role in the Los Blancos' recent European domination. With his ability to control the tempo of the game and turn a defending situation into a counter-attack, the German playmaker has been an asset for Los Blancos' midfield over the years.

The heart of the matter

Having won every possible title at the Spanish capital, the former Bavarian was reported to be wanting an exit from the Bernabeu with the view of finding new challenges in his career, according to the Spanish media outlet, AS.

However, Toni Kroos himself has dismissed the reports from the Spanish publication. The 29-year-old re-tweeted AS' report as he wrote, "Absolutely false information!" in his tweet.

Kroos, alongside Casemiro and Luka Modric, helped the Los Blancos lift three successive Champions League titles. With such a bold revelation coming from the player himself, it is certain that he'd be playing a vital role in Zidane's line-up for next season.

What's next?

Following a 2-1 win against Eibar - when Kroos was subbed on in the 77th minute, Real Madrid will take on Leganes away in their next La Liga fixture.

