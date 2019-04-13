×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid News: Toni Kroos disparages summer exit rumors on Twitter

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
News
82   //    13 Apr 2019, 11:11 IST

Kroos has been a key player for Zidane's line-up.
Kroos has been a key player for Zidane's line-up.

What's the story?

According to recent reports in the Spanish media, Real Madrid star Toni Kroos is wanting to leave the club at the end of the season with a view of finding new challenges in his footballing career.

However, taking to Twitter, the midfielder has denied any such intention.

In case you didn't know..

Following a wage dispute with the Bayern Munich hierarchy, the central midfielder joined the Los Blancos in 2014 for a reported fee of €25 million. Since arriving at the Bernabeu for a bargain transfer fee, the 2014 WC winner has been an undisputable figure in the Madrid lineup.

Being a first-choice starter under Zinedine Zidane, the German international played a pivotal role in the Los Blancos' recent European domination. With his ability to control the tempo of the game and turn a defending situation into a counter-attack, the German playmaker has been an asset for Los Blancos' midfield over the years.

The heart of the matter

Having won every possible title at the Spanish capital, the former Bavarian was reported to be wanting an exit from the Bernabeu with the view of finding new challenges in his career, according to the Spanish media outlet, AS.

However, Toni Kroos himself has dismissed the reports from the Spanish publication. The 29-year-old re-tweeted AS' report as he wrote, "Absolutely false information!" in his tweet.

Kroos, alongside Casemiro and Luka Modric, helped the Los Blancos lift three successive Champions League titles. With such a bold revelation coming from the player himself, it is certain that he'd be playing a vital role in Zidane's line-up for next season.

What's next?

Following a 2-1 win against Eibar - when Kroos was subbed on in the 77th minute, Real Madrid will take on Leganes away in their next La Liga fixture.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football FC Bayern Munich Football Luka Modric Toni Kroos Zinedine Zidane Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
Eight facts you didn’t know about Toni Kroos
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Star midfielder considering possible exit
RELATED STORY
5 best midfield bargains of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
3 Toni Kroos replacements who Real Madrid could sign 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale could leave in a £650k-a-week deal for German giants
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Paul Pogba should join Real Madrid this summer
RELATED STORY
3 highest-paid players who should be offloaded by Real Madrid in the summer
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo's Top 5 Hattricks for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 players who can replace Toni Kroos at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why even Zinedine Zidane cannot win with this Real Madrid team
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us