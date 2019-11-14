Real Madrid News: Luka Modric open to Serie A move

Luka Modric has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid, with the Croatian hinting that the Italian Serie A could be his next destination.

Modric on the move?

Modric has struggled for game time in the present campaign, with the midfielder starting just three games for Los Blancos in La Liga.

The 34-year-old, whose present contract with Real Madrid is set to expire next summer, has previously been linked to Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Modric won the Golden Foot award on Tuesday and opened up on his love for the Serie A.

He told Sky Sports,

"I like Italy, it's close to Croatia.

"I follow Serie A because I have many national team-mates playing there.

"The Italians are fantastic and have a mentality similar to us Croats.

"We'll see if one day I can play in Italy. I cannot talk about this because I am a Real Madrid player.

"I like being at Real and for now I see my future there alone.

Modric, who won the 2018 Ballon d'Or, joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012 and has helped the Spanish giants to one league title and four Champions League trophies amongst other honours.

It remains to be seen if he leaves Los Blancos for an Italian outfit at the end of the season.