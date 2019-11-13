×
Modric: We'll see if one day I can play in Italy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13 Nov 2019, 07:38 IST
LukaModric - Cropped
Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric revealed he liked Italy and could be open to a move to Serie A in the future.

The 34-year-old claimed the Golden Foot award on Tuesday, almost a year after winning the Ballon d'Or following a tremendous 2018.

However, Modric has only made three LaLiga starts for Madrid this season and has previously been linked with a move to both Milan clubs.

The Croatia international said he followed Serie A and enjoyed Italy, with a move possible in the future.

"I like Italy, it's close to Croatia," he told Sky Sport. "I follow Serie A because I have many national team-mates playing there.

"The Italians are fantastic and have a mentality similar to us Croats."

Modric added: "We'll see if one day I can play in Italy. I cannot talk about this because I am a Real Madrid player.

"I like being at Real and for now I see my future there alone."

Modric has been at Madrid since 2012, when he arrived from Tottenham, and has made more than 300 appearances for the club.

Real Madrid CF Football
