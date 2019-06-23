Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos star hints Kylian Mbappe will be at Santiago Bernabeu soon

Mbappe could 'soon' be signing for Real Madrid, as per Vinicius Jr.

What's the story?

In a recent interview with French media outlet Telefoot, Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr hinted at a potential arrival of Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu amid transfer speculations linking the Frenchman with the 13-time European champions.

In case you didn't know..

After spending time at the youth system of French outfit AS Monaco, Mbappe broke out into the first team squad in December 2015. In his debut full season with Monaco, the 20-year-old helped them win the Ligue 1 title and mount a laudable campaign in the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe's goalscoring exploits attracted a host of European elites to secure the services of the Frenchman. However, it was Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, who initially signed him on a loan deal in 2017 before making the move permanent in the next summer, as the Parisiens parted ways with €135M to make him the most-expensive youngster in the history of football.

In the recently concluded season, Mbappe racked up 39 goals and 17 assists in the 41 appearances he made across all competitions. Since his move to the French capital, the 20-year-old has won two Ligue 1 titles amongst numerous other trophies. Last year, the former Monaco star led France's attack in the FIFA World Cup, wherein he won the 'Young Player of the Tournament' award for his performances in Russia.

The heart of the matter

Kylian Mbappe has been on Real Madrid's radar since his AS Monaco days. Now that Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane have signed Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes, Luka Jovic, and Premier League sensation Eden Hazard, it is expected that the Madrid chief will seal the deal for their long-term target, Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking with French media outlet Telefoot, Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr hinted that Mbappe could soon be donning the royal white shirt as he said:

“Of course I know that all Real Madrid fans are dreaming of Mbappé. But it’s not just Madrid fans but fans of every team. Everybody wants to see him here [in LaLiga] soon and I think he will come. There’s no doubt we’d win a lot of trophies together,”

“We don’t really know each other but we chat on Instagram, we send each other messages. I really look up to him, he’s already won a lot of titles and if he really is going to come [to Madrid] that would be great,”

What's next?

Florentino Perez recently insisted that he'd go back to the infamous Galactico policy, wherein every year a Galactico is signed. Having spent a record-amount in a single transfer window this summer, it seems like the Los Blancos will sign the Frenchman in the next summer.