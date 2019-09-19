Real Madrid News: Rio Ferdinand fears Eden Hazard may regret leaving Chelsea as he made his move at the 'wrong time'

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Eden Hazard

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has expressed his concern over Eden Hazard's switch to Real Madrid, fearing that the former Chelsea star may have moved to the Santiago Bernabeu at the wrong time.

Hazard made his first start for Real Madrid in the Champions League as the Spanish giants succumbed to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.

The Belgium international put an end to a long-running saga by leaving Chelsea for Los Blancos over the summer.

Real Madrid failed to register a single shot on target against PSG, despite the presence of Hazard, Karim Benzema, and Gareth Bale in the squad, and it could be a worrying sign for the club.

The Madrid giants have won two and drawn two of their first four La Liga games this season, with Zinedine Zidane firmly under pressure to turn their fortunes around, following a torrid campaign last term.

Ferdinand highlighted fears that Hazard may live to regret joining Real Madrid over the summer as he believes the Spanish titans are not on their way up at the moment.

The former defender said on BT Sport via The Mirror,

"When you go to a new club, especially the size of Real Madrid, you've got to earn the right to be the man who gets all the ball - the talisman who you look to first.

"He's got to do something in the training games, in the actual games he plays, so that people go 'we need to give him the ball'. But I'm fearful for him that he's gone there at the wrong time.

"This is a team that's aging, this is a team that's not on their way up, they've not got much spark about them at the moment, and that's going to affect him, and it's going to reflect badly on him maybe in the long term."

Real Madrid will return to action in La Liga when they face Sevilla on Sunday night.