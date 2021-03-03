Real Madrid News Roundup: Blancos could lose Bundesliga target to PSG, superstar duo on comeback trail after injuries, and more — 3rd March, 2021

Real Madrid will hope to put the disappointment of their 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad behind them as they prepare for a high-stakes showdown against Atletico Madrid come Sunday. The Blancos will travel to the home of Los Rojiblancos, the Wanda Metropolitano, to compete in a game that could have telling implications on LaLiga Santander's title race.

Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema on the comeback trail

Real Madrid v Borussia Moenchengladbach: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid pair Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema have returned to individual training and could return to action soon, as per a report from MARCA. The influential Spaniard and Frenchman were both out injured and were big misses for Zinedine Zidane's men amidst a massive injury crisis.

Benzema could potentially return to fitness before the all-important Madrid derby after Zidane confirmed that he has made significant progress, saying he is 'much better.' Real Madrid might have to make do without Ramos for a bit longer, however, as the centre-back is still a couple of weeks away from returning to the squad. The captain's knee was operated on in early February, and he is still working on his recovery.

Real Madrid considering Theo Hernandez return

After establishing himself as one of the best full-backs in Europe at AC Milan, Real Madrid could potentially look to bring Theo Hernandez back to the Spanish capital, as per reports. The Frenchman was sold to the Rossoneri for just €20m at the time, but he is now said to be valued at a figure of €50m.

Advertisement

3.68 - Theo Hernandez offers a key threat from left back for AC Milan. Ranks second to Rebic for Expected Assists and first for total take ons (3.68, 60% success). Train.



Milan v Inter: Tactical Preview➡️@oilysailor @OptaJoe https://t.co/rR43cG9SLf — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 18, 2021

Real Madrid's plan at the moment is to bring another departed left-back, Sergio Reguilon, back to the club to replace the outgoing Marcelo and to compete with Ferland Mendy. While Hernandez's contract at San Siro is set to expire in 2024, Real Madrid — as per the report — will consider bringing the French star back to the Bernabeu in 2023.

David Alaba in talks with other clubs

Despite it being widely reported that David Alaba has reached an agreement with Real Madrid, there's a new twist in the transfer saga. BILD in Germany have now claimed that the Blancos' contract offer has been deemed too low by the Austrian international due to which he will consider offers from other clubs.

Advertisement

David Alaba is in talks with Premier League clubs as Real Madrid's contract offer is too low, according to Bild 👀 pic.twitter.com/ttYp9VqCte — Goal (@goal) March 3, 2021

There are no shortage of suitors for the Bayern Munich man who has confirmed that he will leave the club this summer. Alaba is wanted by the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, and French champions Paris Saint-Germain are also very keen on signing the defender, with another report claiming that PSG have offered more than the €11m-a-season net from Real Madrid.

Also read: Massive update on Gareth Bale's future, Blancos superstar could push for summer exit, and more