Real Madrid News Roundup: Blancos prepare two for one swap deal for Juventus superstar, Jose Mourinho takes swipe at club's treatment of Gareth Bale, and more — 29th October 2020

Real Madrid needed a dramatic comeback to avoid what would have been an embarrassing second consecutive defeat in the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos were on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline against Borussia Monchengladbach, but their blushes were spared by Karim Benzema and Casemiro, whose goals ensured that they ultimately shared the spoils.

However, their season is still far from being on the right track as they currently are at the bottom of their UCL group with just a point to show for in two games so far. To make matters more complicated for them, they have a crucial doubleheader against Inter Milan coming up in Europe.

Let's take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Real Madrid prepare two for one swap deal for Juventus superstar

Real Madrid are said to be keen on Paulo Dybala

As per reports in Italy, Real Madrid are preparing an offer for Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala that would see both Isco and Vinicius Jr move to Turin. The Spaniard and the Brazilian have been on the receiving end of criticism in recent times for their lacklustre displays, and this is particularly applicable to Isco. Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo is said to be a fan of the 28-year-old playmaker, and could cash in on Dybala, who is out of contract in 2022.

Although they are in talks to extend Dybala's deal at the club, should Real Madrid come calling, Juventus could realistically face the possibility of losing the 2019/20 Serie A MVP. To add further fuel to the fire, the Argentine has already stated his displeasure over his lack of involvement under new boss Pirlo.

Jose Mourinho takes a sly dig at Blancos over Gareth Bale's treatment

Wales and Tottenham Hotspur superstar Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho couldn't resist taking dig at his former club, Real Madrid, over their treatment of their on-loan superstar Gareth Bale. The Welshman moved to Real Madrid from North London and played a pivotal role in their UEFA Champions League heroics, winning four of them during his spell in Spain. However, amidst much criticism and a bitter fall out with Zidane, Bale returned to North London on loan.

Speaking on the Welsh star, Jose Mourinho appeared to take a swipe at the Blancos by saying;

"I think he [Gareth Bale] is very pleased with the level of organization we have in the club. Probably he is not used to it."

37 - In his final season at Spurs, Gareth Bale was involved in 37 goals in all competitions for the club (26 goals, 11 assists); only Robin van Persie (39) and Juan Mata (49) were involved in more for a Premier League club in 2012-13. Memories. pic.twitter.com/tTAMAN1ju8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2020

The Portuguese continued,

"The facts with Gareth are that he made a difference at that club [Real Madrid]. It was a club for years, more than one decade, without even a quarter-final of a Champions League, then a big jump. When he arrived, they won four in five. I would love to have his reputation and four Champions Leagues."

Bale, Real Madrid's highest-earner, returned on loan to Spurs without an option or an obligation to purchase.

Thibaut Courtois' father accuses Keylor Navas of not being a good teammate

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois' father has lashed out at former Blancos star Keylor Navas of not being a good teammate during his time with the Belgian. The former Chelsea man moved to the Bernabeu for £35m and effectively ended Navas' stay at the club as he moved to Paris Saint-Germain.

Thierry Courtois accused the Costa Rican of making life 'complicated' for his son upon his move to Real Madrid.

38 - Thibaut Courtois 🇧🇪 has saved 38 of the last 43 shots on target he has faced in LaLiga (five goals conceded) and 16 in 2020/21 (19 shots faced and three goals conceded). Guardian. pic.twitter.com/ax7SEVhnWf — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 17, 2020

Speaking on the now-PSG keeper, Courtois' father said;

"His [Thibaut Courtois] arrival was a bit complicated. The season had already begun, and he was behind in his preparations. But, above all, the problem was that Keylor [Navas] was still there. He had to wait for two or three games to be a starter."

"His integration was not easy because Keylor was always there, there was a difficult internal competitiveness. Also external, with the journalists, who were in favour of Keylor. Once he went to PSG, everything was easier."

Thierry Courtois then went on to draw comparisons with his son's time at Chelsea and the competition with Petr Cech to highlight why he believed Navas made life complicated for Thibaut at Real Madrid.

1 - Thibaut Courtois is the first @realmadriden goalkeeper to kept a clean sheet in two Clasicos in the same @LaLigaEN season in the 21st century, saving the five shots on target he has faced against Barcelona in 2019/20, two of them against Lionel Messi. Critical. pic.twitter.com/poiBJMQCAS — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 2, 2020

He continued,

"Petr [Cech] received him very well [at Chelsea]. He was the first one to come to receive him in his first training, he always gave him advice and helped him to integrate. He was a great team-mate who he could always count on. The same cannot be said for Keylor."

Courtois is the reigning Zamora Trophy winner after a surreal LaLiga Santander campaign with Real Madrid.

