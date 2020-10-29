Real Madrid could be willing to offer two of their stars in Vinicius and Isco in order to land Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala, as per reports in Italy.

Dybala came close to leaving Juventus last summer and the summer before with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur interested in his services. However, he remained at the club and enjoyed a superb 2019/20 campaign, during which he won the Serie A MVP award.

The Argentine has been at the centre of several rumours in recent times after Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo revealed that the forward was 'angry' after being left out of the playing XI upon his return from injury. He could be offered an exit route from Juventus by Real Madrid.

Zidane keen on Juventus' Dybala, could offer Real Madrid stars Isco and Vinicius in return



As per the report, Real Madrid could part ways with both Vinicius and Isco to obtain the services of Juventus forward Dybala.

The Spaniard has fallen down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, and has seen his minutes being extremely limited in recent seasons. In fact, Isco was even caught complaining about Zinedine Zidane's treatment of him on camera during El Clasico. Appearing to speak to Luka Modric about his lack of game time, the 28-year-old said;

"If he [Zinedine Zidane] has to take me off, he takes me off in the 50th or 60th minute of the game. Sometimes even at half-time."

0 - Karim Benzema didn't pass a single ball to Vinicius Jr in the second half in the Champions League game vs Borussia Mönchengladbach (three in the first half). Distance. pic.twitter.com/OJ52Qh2Qym — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 28, 2020

Vinicius, on the other hand, appeared to be on the receiving end of criticism from his fellow Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema at half-time during Real Madrid's clash with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The French striker was furious at Vinicius' first-half display at Borussia Park, and allegedly said to Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy;

"Brother, don't play to him (Vinicius). On my mother's life. He is playing against us."

Karim Benzema tells Ferland Mendy not to pass to Vinicius Jr at half-time during last night’s game between Gladbach & Real Madrid: “Brother don’t play to him. On my mother’s life. He is playing against us.” pic.twitter.com/zmpciQRgAV — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 28, 2020

The Real Madrid winger has blown hot and cold during his time in the Spanish capital. He brought his side back into the game with a scintillating run just seconds after coming off the bench against Shakhtar Donetsk, but against Gladbach, he had more than just a forgettable evening.

Elsewhere, Paulo Dybala's contractual situation is also up in the air as his current deal, set to run out in 2022, is yet to be renewed by the club. It was reported previously that he is in talks to sign a new deal with Juventus, but Real Madrid could potentially lure Dybala in exchange for Isco and Vinicius.

It is also worth noting that Andrea Pirlo is said to be a huge fan of the 28-year-old former Malaga playmaker, which could bolster the chances of any swap deal going through.

