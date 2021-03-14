Real Madrid News Roundup: Club consider midfielder 'unsellable' amidst Bayern Munich interest, Premier League superstar tipped to make Blancos switch, and more — 14th March, 2021

Real Madrid are fresh off a LaLiga Santander win against Elche after a last-gasp winner from star striker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman kept their hopes of an unlikely title push alive with two crucial late goals in as many weeks against Atletico Madrid and Elche. Los Blancos are set to face off against Atalanta Bergamo in midweek to fight for their place in the last eight of the UEFA Champions League.

Ahead of the game, here is a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Julian Nagelsmann hits back at Real Madrid, Barcelona rumours

RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has swiftly dismissed speculation linking him with the Real Madrid and Barcelona jobs. The German, one of the youngest managers in European football, has been tipped to take up a managerial position at one of the biggest clubs in the world on the back of his immaculate work in the Bundesliga.

However, the 33-year-old has now hit back at this speculation, saying;

"I have a contract until 2023. It would be a bit much to say that it annoys me — I know how professional football works. Apparently, I would’ve joined Tottenham, Real Madrid or Barcelona by now. There are great coaches at all of these clubs and they have a contract, just as I do. It is not annoying me, nor is it flattering me. It doesn’t have any relevance for me."

32y 231d - RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is the youngest ever manager to progress from a Champions League knockout tie, aged 32 years and 231 days. Prodigy. pic.twitter.com/R1DWQIiEFV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2020

He also went on to express that although he understands the cause of such rumours, Nagelsmann believes it would be 'disrespectful' of him to discuss such matters.

Harry Kane tipped to make Real Madrid switch

Tottenham Hotspur v Dinamo Zagreb - UEFA Europa League Round Of 16 Leg One

Former Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes Harry Kane should consider a move to Real Madrid or Manchester City should Tottenham Hotspur endure another trophyless campaign. The English captain has proven himself to be one of the best players in world football after another stunning campaign so far, which has seen him score 26 goals and set up a further 16.

Souness claimed that if Spurs end up missing out on a top four spot or fail to win another trophy, Kane must push for a move to one of Europe's biggest clubs. He explained;

"If they [Spurs] fail to do so [reach the top four] or if they fail to pick up silverware, i.e. beat Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final next month, then [Harry] Kane should be having a word with his agent about new employment. Even if they beat City, he might still want to think about leaving. He turns 28 in the summer, and time is running out for Spurs to deliver collectively on what his individual efforts deserve. And those individual efforts have been world class."

26 - Among @premierleague players in all competitions this season, Harry Kane has scored the most goals (26) and also made the joint-most assists (16). Package. pic.twitter.com/ZGnFKUzNDq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2021

Souness then went on to cite Real Madrid as one of the clubs that Kane could target. He added;

"Unlike some in the punditry profession, great is not a term I confer lightly on footballers but Kane has the right to be called that. Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City — he would walk into the starting line-up of any of those teams. The window of opportunity to do so while in his prime is not big."

Kane has previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but with the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe on their wish list, a big-money move for the soon-to-be 28-year-old appears unlikely.

Real Madrid consider Fede Valverde 'unsellable' amidst Bayern Munich links

Real Madrid v FC Internazionale: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Despite the ongoing financial crisis, Real Madrid are unwilling to part ways with Fede Valverde and consider him an 'unsellable' asset, as per MARCA journalist Jose Felix Diaz. The Uruguayan has been one of the most impressive young players in LaLiga Santander and is one of Real Madrid's crown jewels.

Bayern Munich are believed to be interested in signing the midfielder to fill the void left by Spanish star Thiago Alcantara. However, Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane are not going to entertain any offers for the former Penarol man at any cost. He's had an injury prone campaign so far and missed 13 games, but Valverde is in line to start against Atalanta in Casemiro's absence due to a suspension.

