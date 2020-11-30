Real Madrid News Roundup: Club set to open talks for permanent transfer of Blancos loanee, injury updates ahead of UCL return, and more — 29th November 2020

It's been a strange campaign for Real Madrid, who appear to have turned a corner in one game and put up a poor display in the next one. In their last two games, they travelled to Milan to register their first-ever win at San Siro under crucial circumstances and kept their UEFA Champions League season alive with a commanding display against Internazionale. However, they followed it up with a dismal defeat at home to Alaves, losing 2-1 to Pablo Machin's side.

Real Madrid are now set to travel to Ukraine to face Shakhtar Donetsk, whom they lost to earlier in the season at home, after which the Blancos face Sevilla in an important LaLiga Santander clash. Here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

AC Milan to open talks with Real Madrid over Brahim Diaz transfer

Brahim Diaz

Serie A side AC Milan are said to be pleased with Real Madrid loanee Brahim Diaz's performances for the club, so much so that they're planning for a permanent transfer of the Spaniard. Diaz has had a superb start to life at San Siro, and given that he had previously struggled for game time at Real Madrid, a permanent move to AC Milan could be on the cards.

Speaking to DAZN, Milan's Sporting Director Frederic Massara said;

"We’re so happy with Brahim Diaz, he’s having a great start with us. We’re planning to meet Real Madrid on next months to open talks about Brahim’s future."

1 - Brahim Díaz is the only player born after 1/1/1999 to have played at least 5 matches both in LaLiga and Premier League. Precious.#BrahimDiaz pic.twitter.com/tKiPsnmvoc — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 1, 2020

The Spanish playmaker moved from Manchester City to Real Madrid but found game time hard to come by having failed to earn even a single start in LaLiga Santander or the UCL last year, accumulating only 77 minutes of football in both competitions combined.

Eden Hazard ruled out of UCL clash

Hazard scoring a goal for Real Madrid

Former Chelsea legend Eden Hazard has had a turbulent spell in Madrid so far with recurring injuries hampering his career since his big-money move. The Belgian unfortunately picked up another injury past the halfway mark of their terrible first-half display against Alaves.

As a result of this injury, due to which he had to be subbed off the pitch, Hazard has been omitted from Real Madrid's latest squad to face Shakhtar Donetsk.

Speaking on the injury after the game, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane revealed;

"Eden [Hazard], I think and I hope it was just a simple knock. That’s what he told us. That it’s just a knock, that it’s not muscular."

Eden Hazard has scored his first Champions League goal for Real Madrid, his first in the competition since 22 November 2017.



A long wait is finally over. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nWwM8bu2B7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 25, 2020

While Sergio Ramos is still not fit enough to play the game, star striker Karim Benzema has returned to the squad and could be in contention to play their UCL fixture.

Zidane has 'no explanation' for Alaves loss

Casemiro scored Real Madrid's only goal in the 2-1 loss

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that he had 'no explanation' for his side's dismal loss to Alaves in LaLiga. The Blancos fell to an embarrassing loss to the Basque club to register their third defeat of the league campaign, levelling their number of defeats for the entirety of their victorious 2019/20 season.

Discussing the result after the game, the French manager said;

"I don’t have an explanation. Tonight we alternated good moments with bad moments. When they scored a goal after three minutes, things get very complicated for us. The other day in Milan we played a good game and today…It is reality, our reality today. What we have to do is keep working, recover players and change the dynamics. We don’t have consistency."

Real Madrid currently sit fourth in LaLiga with 17 points from their opening ten games, of which they have won five, lost three and drawn the remaining two.

