Reports: Real Madrid star 'dreams' of playing for ex-Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola

Real Madrid midfielder Isco 'dreams' of playing for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, as per reputed football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Spaniard's future has been a topic of discussion for the Spanish media after failing to seal his spot in the first XI due to his recurring injuries and, in other cases, his lacklustre displays. Isco played a pivotal role as the attacking midfielder in Zinedine Zidane's midfield diamond during his stunning three-peat of the UEFA Champions League, but has, since then, failed to replicate his sublime form.

The fact that he has barely featured for the Blancos this year has led to further speculation, and now, further light has been shed on where Isco could potentially go to next should he depart the capital club.

Real Madrid's Isco 'perfect player' for Pep Guardiola

Isco in action for Real Madrid

Speaking on the Spanish playmaker's future, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Isco hopes to play under former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola. The Italian was quoted saying on his podcast;

"It is Isco’s dream to play for Pep [Guardiola]. He’s a perfect player for Guardiola’s style of play."

He also revealed that Manchester City came close to signing Isco a couple of summers ago, and even agreed personal terms with the 28-year-old. However, Real Madrid did not reduce their staggering price tag of €90m for the Spain international, which was deemed too much by the Cityzens, due to which the deal fell through.

Isco has scored his first Champions League knockout goal since May 2017.



Real go in front against the run of play. ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wEvoT5u2G7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 26, 2020

Advertisement

With the UEFA Euros on the horizon, Isco will need consistent game time to force his way into La Roja's starting XI under Luis Enrique. He has been handed just three LaLiga Santander starts so far in the 2020/21 campaign, and a total of 286 minutes of league football. The Spaniard's contract is set to expire in 2022, due to which Real Madrid could opt to cash in on him in the coming transfer window.

This update from Romano is sure to come as a massive blow to AC Milan, who are known to be keen admirers of Isco. The Rossoneri could potentially lose star playmaker Hakan Calhanhoglu, who is into the final year of his contract and could leave on a free transfer.

12 - Hakan #Calhanoglu has been involved in 12 goals in #SerieA post-lockdown (5 goals and 7 assists), a joint-record alongside Cristiano Ronaldo (10 goals and 2 assists). Ottoman. pic.twitter.com/MbxgNoZIiu — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 28, 2020

Advertisement

Reports from Italy suggested that Milan have explored the possibility of signing the Real Madrid man to replace the Turkish international should he depart from the club, but with Isco now potentially on his way to City, they will need to look elsewhere for a replacement.

Christian Falk claimed that Calhanhoglu is keen on a free transfer to Manchester United, while Juventus are also monitoring his situation.

Also read: Dimitar Berbatov believes Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos would be a great fit at Manchester United