Real Madrid News Roundup: Four stars return to training, agent reveals Juventus' interest in Blancos superstar, and more — 28th February 2021

Real Madrid continue their preparations for Real Sociedad's visit to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Monday night. They will look to re-establish their second place in the table as Barcelona temporarily went above them with a win away at Sevilla.

Ahead of the upcoming game, here is a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Toni Kroos not involved in David Alaba deal

Kroos and Alaba in action for Bayern Munich

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has confirmed that he is not involved in any potential deal for David Alaba in any capacity and is not aware of any offers he has on the table. The Austrian international, formerly a teammate of Kroos at Bayern Munich, has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer as he is set to depart from Bavaria.

Kroos has clarified that he is not playing a role in any capacity to see this deal through, saying;

"I don’t know anything. I haven’t talked to him [David Alaba], and he hasn’t called me, but I think he’s old enough to make a decision. I don’t know what offers he has on the table either. If I had spoken to him on the phone 30 times, I would know their intentions, but I only read what they say on this subject."

David Alaba is one of three players in history to have won nine Bundesliga titles.



He was also a member of both of Bayern's treble-winning teams in 2012/13 and 2019/20. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DPQMiecBCN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 16, 2021

Alaba has confirmed that he is set to depart from Bayern Munich, and has the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, and other clubs interested in his services.

Four Real Madrid stars return to training

Real Madrid v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

It's a massive boost for Real Madrid as four stars — Rodrygo Goes, Fede Valverde, Alvaro Odriozola, and Marcelo — successfully managed complete a full training session on Saturday. The return of these stars will be a huge relief for Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane he only had eleven senior outfield players available for selection for the last few games.

The return of Valverde and Rodrygo, in particular, could be greatly beneficial given their poor form of Marco Asensio and the lack of a deputy for Casemiro. The Brazilian is set to miss Real Madrid's second leg clash against Atalanta in the capital, so Valverde can now replace him in the lineup. All four could be available for their upcoming game against La Real.

'Mbappe of left-backs' Ferland Mendy was close to Juventus

Atalanta v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy has left quite the impression on the Spanish champions since his big-money move, but he could have potentially been plying his trade at Juventus instead. The French star's agent revealed that the Italian champions were keen on signing him before his €48m move from Olympique Lyon.

Speaking on Juventus' interest in Mendy, who was labeled the 'Mbappe of left-backs,' the 25-year-old's agent Yvan Lee Mee explained;

"We spoke to Juventus, but they already had Alex Sandro. The truth is, Real Madrid wanted him more than anyone else. Two years ago, I said Ferland [Mendy] would become the [Kylian] Mbappe of left-backs, and I was proved right. Playing along with the champions at Real Madrid can make you improve, and right now, I can’t think of a more complete left-back."

🎙️ @ferland_mendy: "I didn't even know how to celebrate because it was my first ever European goal."



🏆 #UCL

⚪️ #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/wMEoYDvcf0 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) February 24, 2021

Mendy came up clutch for his side with a stunning winner against Atalanta in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League clash in Bergamo. He has, since his move, firmly established himself as the first-choice left-back at the capital club, dethroning Brazilian veteran Marcelo.

