Real Madrid News Roundup: Injury crisis ahead of must-win Inter clash, PSG star responds to Sergio Ramos transfer speculation, and more — 23rd November 2020

Real Madrid find themselves in a relatively tricky situation on both the domestic and continental fronts after a disappointing start to their campaign. The Blancos have already registered two losses in the league — one less than their tally across 38 games last year — and currently sit third in their UEFA Champions League group.

The reigning Spanish champions hoped to seal all three points against Villarreal in their league game at the weekend but were held back by a late Gerard Moreno penalty after a last-man foul by Thibaut Courtois. Ahead of their trip to Milan to resume their European campaign, here, we take a look at some Real Madrid news.

Update on Real Madrid's injury crisis

Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid have been hit with a massive injury crisis in recent weeks, and the timing of these injuries have been made worse by the importance of the fixtures they have been dealt with. A loss to Antonio Conte's Inter in Milan would be a crucial blow to their hopes of progressing past the group stage, as they have just won four points out of a possible nine, so far.

Skipper Sergio Ramos has been ruled out of the game and has no hope of making it to their squad due to a hamstring injury. Karim Benzema, who was injured during their visit to the Mestalla and missed their 1-1 draw against Villarreal, could also potentially miss the game but will undergo a late fitness test. His first-choice understudy, Luka Jovic, is also unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19.

While Brazilian pair Eder Militao and Casemiro were both unavailable for the same reason as well, they are set for another round of testing ahead of the game after their inconclusive results from their previous test on Friday. The latter's absence, in particular, could be a devastating one for Real Madrid. Alvaro Odriozola and Fede Valverde are also set to remain unavailable for the clash.

Juan Bernat responds to Sergio Ramos rumours

Juan Bernat in action for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain star Juan Bernat has responded to rumours linking his side with a free transfer for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

The legendary centre-back is set to become a free agent come summer and, at the age of 34, it is unclear whether Real Madrid are willing to offer him the two-year extension that he desires. Due to this, the likes of the French champions and Juventus hope to capitalise on the situation and seal his services, as per several reports. However, Bernat insists that they're just rumours, albeit heaping heavy praise on his compatriot. The left-back expressed;

"It's true [that Ramos is a great player]. He is a leader, a great player. He has shown it in his career. He is an incredible player with a lot of character. But I can't say anything else. They are just rumours."

Real Madrid are yet to shed any light on their veteran's future as of yet, but he is widely expected to sign a new deal with the club.

Los Blancos nominated for prestigious award

Real Madrid have been nominated for the prestigious Club of the Century award by Globe Soccer. The Middle East-based outlet has nominated eight club from all across the globe, and Real Madrid, who have won 29 major honours since the turn of the century, lead the list. Their Spanish counterparts Barcelona are also part of the shortlist thanks to their whopping 34 major trophies.

English duo Liverpool and Manchester United are the clubs to make it from the Premier League. Elsewhere, perennial French, Italian and German champions Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and Bayern Munich also make the cut for their undisputed reign of dominance over the last decade or so. The only non-European club to have been nominated for the award is Arabian Premier League side Al-Ahly, who have registered 13 top-flight titles since 2001.

