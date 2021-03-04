Real Madrid News Roundup: Karim Benzema discusses life with and without Cristiano Ronaldo, Blancos suffer another injury blow, and more — 4th March, 2021

Real Madrid continue their preparations for what could potentially be their biggest game of their league campaign so far as they're set to travel to the Wanda Metropolitano to face Atletico Madrid. The Rojiblancos currently hold a five-point lead over Los Blancos along with a game in hand, due to which a loss to Diego Simeone's side could be detrimental to their title hopes.

Ahead of the crucial clash, here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Jose Mourinho discusses Gareth Bale's long-term future

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho believes only Real Madrid have the power to decide Gareth Bale's long-term future. The Welshman's future is up in the air as he will have a year left on his contract at Real Madrid upon his return to the club this summer. While reports from Spain have suggested that Spurs will be interested in signing Bale permanently this summer, Mourinho has played down these reports, saying;

"Gareth [Bale] again! Maybe we do not play tomorrow and every question is about Gareth! Come on! Just because he scored two goals! Come on. In relation to that [Gareth Bale's future] you should contact your colleagues in Madrid and they should ask [Zinedine] Zidane as he is a Real Madrid player and he is not a Tottenham player so Real Madrid has everything in their hands."

"They have a player with one year of contract and have the power in their hands. I just have a player on loan and I am trying to take the best out of the player for Tottenham Hotspur, for all the respect to Real Madrid."

7 - Gareth Bale has been directly involved in seven goals in his last four games for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions (4 goals, 3 assists), three more than he managed in his previous 16 for the club this season (4 goals, 0 assists). Upturn. pic.twitter.com/OZrPOeRghH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2021

The former Real Madrid manager added,

"It is the same with Carlos Vinicius. We try to take care of the player we have on loan for us but also for the respect we have for the club who loans the player. If you want to ask anything about Gareth’s future ask your colleagues in Madrid to ask Zizou."

After a relatively difficult start to life at his old stomping grounds, Bale has sparked to life in recent weeks and was the star of the show in a 4-0 win against Burnley last week, scoring twice and assisting once.

Karim Benzema discusses life with and without Cristiano Ronaldo

Deportivo Alavés v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has opened up on what it was like to play alongside five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and how his departure affected his role. The Frenchman and the Portuguese shared a superb relationship on the pitch during their nine years at Real Madrid and won four UEFA Champions Leagues and two LaLiga titles, among other major honours.

Benzema is often believed to have been overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo's brilliance during their time together at Real Madrid. However, since his departure to Juventus, Benzema has been the Blancos' go-to man in attack and fired them to a LaLiga title upon Zidane's return to the club.

30 - This has been the 30th time that Karim Benzema has scored and assisted in the same LaLiga game. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has done it more often for @realmadriden in the 21st Century (44). History. pic.twitter.com/7w7AKrld7v — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 20, 2020

Speaking on the impact of playing with and without Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema explained;

"Cristiano's departure allowed me to play a different role. He scored 50 goals every year and you had to adapt to his game. He is one of the best in the world and I was happy by his side."

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an astonishing 450 goals in 438 appearances for Real Madrid over his nine years at the club.

Real Madrid dealt another injury blow

Real Madrid have already suffered a staggering 41 injuries this campaign, and the situation has now gotten worse with back-up forward Mariano Diaz having been ruled out until April. The striker, who has deputised for the injured Karim Benzema in the Frenchman's absence, is set to miss the all-important clash against Atletico Madrid, potentially leaving Zidane with no recognised centre-forward for the derby.

50 - Mariano Díaz’s goal is the fastest by a sub in #ElClasico in @LaLigaEN in the 21st century (50 seconds). Surprise. pic.twitter.com/CsUZuhzCeJ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 1, 2020

Benzema could be in contention for selection, but Zidane has already confirmed that they will not take any risks with his top scorer's situation. Should Benzema not be available, the likes of Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Jr, and Isco could feature in attack for Real Madrid.

