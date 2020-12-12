Real Madrid News Roundup: Manchester clubs set to battle Blancos for 20-year-old superstar, club plotting move for Premier League ace, and more - 12th December 2020

Real Madrid have successfully crossed one hurdle amidst a tricky run of fixtures after successfully booking their place in the next round of the UEFA Champions League after a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach. The Blancos had already lost to games in Europe and their future in the competition looked uncertain, but not only did they manage to qualify for the Round of 16, but they also topped their UCL group for the first time under Zinedine Zidane.

Their next challenge, now, will be to take points off their cross-town rivals and LaLiga Santander leaders Atletico Madrid. Ahead of the game, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Manchester City enter race for Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is a player that Real Madrid have long been linked with. The Norwegian wonderkid has stolen the show with his stunning goalscoring ability, bagging goals at an unbelievable rate ever since he broke onto the scene. Along with Kylian Mbappe, Haaland is a player considered to be of high importance to Real Madrid, especially with Karim Benzema turning 33 in just less than a week.

14 - Erling Haaland has scored 14 goals in his 11 UEFA Champions League appearances. The 20-year-old also has 26 goals in 28 matches for Borussia Dortmund across all competitions. Update. https://t.co/98UrJu9dUp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2020

As per the Times, the Blancos will face competition for Haaland as Manchester City have entered the race to sign him. Pep Guardiola is still yet to deliver the UEFA Champions League at the Etihad and City will continue to back him in the transfer market, and the Catalan sees Haaland as an ideal replacement for the ageing Sergio Aguero. Elsewhere, Manchester United are also said to be keen on his services.

Real Madrid plotting move for Sergio Reguilon

After a fast start to life in the Premier League, Real Madrid are considering a move which will see Sergio Reguilon return to his boyhood club, as per reports. The Spaniard, one of the finest left-backs in LaLiga during his loan spell with Sevilla, left for Tottenham Hotspur as he would have barely seen game time in Madrid due to both Ferland Mendy and Marcelo above him in the pecking order.

However, with the Brazilian's performances receiving immense criticism and Zinedine Zidane being under pressure to replace him, Reguilon could have an important role for Madrid. While he was sold for an approximate fee of £28m, reports suggest that his buy-back clause £41m - which is valid for his first two seasons in England - could be activated by Real Madrid come summer.

Real Madrid set to miss out on Dominik Szoboszlai

In what comes as a transfer blow to Real Madrid's squad-building plans, they are set to miss out on RB Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai as he is closing in on a move to RB Leipzig, as per reports. The Hungarian star, who has been strongly linked with moves to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, has been one of the most impressive young players in Europe this year.

Dominik Szoboszlai created 14 chances in the 2020-21 Champions League group stage, only Lionel Messi (16), Dušan Tadić (15) and Bruno Fernandes (15) created more.



His name will keep popping up. 👀 pic.twitter.com/G6JWOiB9lc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 11, 2020

Szoboszlai, said to have a release clause of roughly £23m in his deal, is reportedly on his way to Salzburg's sister club RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga in the winter transfer window.

