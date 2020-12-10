Real Madrid News Roundup: Former Manchester United legend tips Paul Pogba for Blancos switch, club could lose out on priority target, and more - 10th December 2020

Real Madrid avoided a disastrous situation by successfully managing to top their group and qualify for the next round of the UEFA Champions League. The Blancos could have potentially be eliminated from the competition if they lost their game against Borussia Monchengladbach but they won the game after a Karim Benzema brace to book their spot in the knockout phase.

Zinedine Zidane's men are set to face Atletico Madrid in their upcoming LaLiga Santander league campaign as they hope to register all three points off the league leaders. Ahead of the game, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Zinedine Zidane says he will never be Real Madrid's Sir Alex

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane claimed that he will not be a Sir Alex Ferguson-like figure for the Blancos. The Frenchman's future has been a topic of much debate in recent times, particularly after his side's recent form. When Zidane was asked whether he could remain at Real Madrid long enough to do what Sir Alex Ferguson did at Manchester United, he remarked;

"No I don't think I'll ever be the [Sir] Alex Ferguson of Real Madrid. That's for sure. What I really want is to enjoy what I'm doing. I don't know how long I'll be here for. I don't even think about that. I just think about the day to day and the luck I have to be here at this great club with these great players."

"Even in difficult moments I like it. Not only just when we win. It has already been a while, for Spain and for Real Madrid. I want to stay for a while longer."

Mauricio Pochettino and Raul have been tipped as potential successors for Zidane should he walk away from the club.

Berbatov believes Zidane can unlock Pogba's true potential

Former Manchester United great Dimitar Berbatov believes that Zinedine Zidane can help Paul Pogba become the best midfielder in the world. The French superstar's time at Old Trafford is set to come to an end soon, with his agent, Mino Raiola, confirming that he is likely to depart from the club.

With his future up in the air, Real Madrid and Juventus being tipped as the two likely destinations for him, Berbatov believes that the former is ideal because of Zinedine Zidane. Speaking on the potential impact that Zidane could have on Pogba, Berbatov was quoted saying;

"I want to see him [Paul Pogba] go back to his best form because he is a great guy. Is going to Real Madrid the solution? Maybe, [Zinedine] Zidane, his fellow countryman is there, and if he goes it would be a fresh start for him."

"As a player, you can learn something from every coach, not always good things, in the case of Zidane, I’m sure he would be great for Pogba because he played in the same position, and he was the best in that role, he can speak to him about it and they already have that connection of both being French."

The former Bulgarian striker added,

"It might only be a few small things but Zidane has been there and knows what it takes to be the best midfielder in the world, which is something that I’d love Pogba to go on and be."

Real Madrid have long admired Pogba, but it remains to be seen if they will be able to afford his services amidst the pandemic.

Real Madrid could struggle to afford £63.64m for priority target

Another target that Real Madrid have long admired is Eduardo Camavinga of Rennes. The 18-year-old is one of the most in-demand wonderkids in the world after his commendable rise to first-team football. Despite the likes of Manchester United and PSG keen on his services, Real Madrid are said to be in pole position to land him.

1 - Eduardo Camavinga is the only midfielder to make more than 100+ tackles in the top five European leagues this season (105), winning 64 of them (61%). Future. pic.twitter.com/lZp7gkwHzk — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 14, 2020

However, a report from MARCA claims that they could find it difficult to afford Camavinga, who could cost a figure of £63.64m. Real Madrid have been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic and have already asked their players to take pay-cuts as a result, and did not purchase a single player in the summer window for the first time in 40 years. Despite having held negotiations for Camavinga, they could potentially lose out on the French star to either of United or PSG.

