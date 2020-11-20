Real Madrid News Roundup: Premier League manager responds to transfer speculation about Blancos star, injury crisis ahead of Inter clash, and more — 20th November 2020

Reigning Spanish champions Real Madrid are set to return to LaLiga Santander action with a high-profile clash against Unai Emery's Villarreal. The high-flying Yellow Submarine are in fine form and are just two points off league leaders Real Sociedad, and the Blancos would hope to register a win to put an end to their poor run of results in recent weeks.

Real Madrid also have a crucial trip to Milan on the horizon, and a loss against Antonio Conte's side could prove to be fatal in their hopes of progressing through to the next phase of the UEFA Champions League. Ahead of their return, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Zinedine Zidane comments on Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos' future

Spain and Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane stated that he hopes for skipper Sergio Ramos' future to be resolved as quickly as possible. The Spaniard, who is set to be out of contract at the end of the current campaign, is rumoured to have offers on the table should he wish to move away from the club on a free transfer.

However, the 34-year-old is keen on remaining at the club, but is yet to agree terms with Real Madrid. Speaking on his future, Zidane said;

"I hope it [Ramos' situation] gets solved quickly for the good of everyone and for me, as the coach."

The likes of PSG and Juventus are said to be interested in the legendary defender, as are Manchester United and Inter Miami, whose interest has been reported in recent weeks.

Eden Hazard and Eder Militao test negative for COVID-19, Sergio Ramos ruled out of Inter clash

Belgian captain Eden Hazard and Eder Militao have returned to training after testing negative for COVID-19. The former Chelsea man was reported to have tested positive along with Casemiro on November 7, keeping the star duo out of action for their 4-1 loss against Valencia. However, the trio could make it to the bench for their trip to Villarreal and gain fitness ahead of their crunch game against Inter.

Elsewhere, Sergio Ramos has been ruled out for both their trips — to Milan and Villarreal — with a hamstring injury that he picked up while on international duty with Spain.

The Spaniard's absence, particularly on Saturday, might be worsened by the fact that Militao might not be able to play either as he is need of match-fitness. Raphael Varane could potentially miss the game with a shoulder injury as well that he picked up while playing for France.

Carlo Ancelotti responds to Isco and Sami Khedira rumours

Real Madrid star Isco

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has responded to transfer speculation linking his side with moves for Isco and former Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira. The Italian has been able to attract some high-profile names to Merseyside so far and could continue to do so, with the likes of Isco continually linked to the Toffees. However, Ancelotti has dismissed these rumours.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, the former Real Madrid coach said about the Spanish playmaker;

"Isco is a rumour from the press, from the media. It's not a rumour that went out from our side. We are not talking about the market in this period, we are talking about the problem that we had and we are working to try and solve this problem. Apart from this, Isco was my player at Real Madrid and was a fantastic player. He is a Real Madrid player."

Addressing the rumours about Juventus midfielder Khedira, the 61-year-old revealed,

"I have a good memory of Sami Khedira, he was with me at Real Madrid and was a fantastic professional. I would love to work with him, but unfortauntely he's not the only one! I've had fantastic players in my career, I've had good memories of them. But to come here to Everton is another thing to consider."

