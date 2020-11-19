Real Madrid Roundup: Club set to battle Barcelona for Premier League superstar, Blancos enter race for Juventus and Liverpool target, and more — 19th November 2020

With LaLiga Santander action set to return in just a couple of days, Real Madrid gear up to arrest what has been a rather concerning dip in performances. The Blancos, who lost just three league games in their victorious Spanish campaign last year, have already lost two of their opening eight games this year.

Matters are no better in the UEFA Champions League either, with Real Madrid having picked up just four points out of a possible nine in their group. Bearing this in mind, Zinedine Zidane and co will hope for a strong response upon their league return, with a trip to Villarreal awaiting them. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Iker Casillas reveals 'dream' of returning to Real Madrid

Iker Casillas has revealed that he dreams of returning to Real Madrid in the near future. The legendary Spaniard, who is one of the greatest players ever produced by the Blancos, did not leave the club on the best of terms and moved to FC Porto after spending over two decades at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, he has confirmed the possibility of him returning to the club in a different capacity.

3 - Iker Casillas is one of three players to captain a side to victory in the final of each of the World Cup, European Championships and European Cup/Champions League, alongside Franz Beckenbauer and Didier Deschamps. Capitán. pic.twitter.com/m6VvaYsB0C — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 4, 2020

Speaking on the matter, Casillas expressed;

"One can’t hide the fact that after 25 years with Real Madrid I might return. It’s a special hope I have because I can be useful for a leading club, I know the club very well. We don’t know what the future holds but it’s definitely a special hope I have so that I can share the values I learned as a child, those will always be there. I will never shut the door to a place where I can be happy in the future."

The news about Casillas' return was reported by the Spanish media a while ago, and he he could potentially rejoin the record European champions as a consultant.

Advertisement

Real Madrid identify David Alaba as key target

Austria and Bayern Munich star David Alaba

Bayern Munich star David Alaba's future has been one of the major talking points ahead of the summer window, during which he could leave the Bavarians as a free agent should he fail to agree a new deal at the club. While he has been mooted as a potential target for both Juventus and Liverpool, there might be a new club interested in his services.

Reports have suggested that Real Madrid have identified the Austrian international as a key target and will look to sign him as a free agent come summer. The report further adds that Alaba's potential arrival is not linked with Sergio Ramos' decision to extend his stay at the club or walk away as a free agent, with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain interested in his services. Alaba has, so far, refused the terms offered to him by Bayern and is expected to depart from the club in the summer.

Advertisement

Blancos set to battle Barcelona for Gini Wijnaldum

Barcelona could face stern competition for their priority target Gini Wijnaldum in January as Real Madrid have reportedly entered the race for his signature. The Dutchman was openly targetted by his former Netherlands boss, Ronald Koeman, who is in charge of Barcelona.

2 - Georginio Wijnaldum remains the only substitute to score twice in a match for Liverpool in the knockout stages of any major European competition. Super. https://t.co/iTopqSnXYJ pic.twitter.com/ubMyJ7vHk5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 7, 2020

While he came close to leaving the club in the summer, the two clubs failed to agree on a deal, and the move eventually fell through. However, Wijnaldum is yet to extend his contract with the Reds, and has less than a year remaining on it. Barcelona were hoping to capitalise on the situation in January, but reports in Italy [via SPORT] have suggested that Real Madrid — who are also in need of midfield reinforcements — could 'fight' Barcelona for the Dutchman.

It remains to be seen if Wijnaldum leaves the English champions for either one of the Clasico giants.

Also read: Blancos suffer shocking injury blows ahead of league return, Milan in pole position to land Real Madrid star, and more