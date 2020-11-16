Real Madrid News Roundup: Sergio Ramos cancels press conference amidst uncertainty over future, loan star's conditions for Blancos return, and more — 16th November 2020

Real Madrid's international stars are set to return to the Spanish capital soon as they are almost at the end of their commitments to their respective nations, with just one round of fixtures left before domestic football returns. The Blancos will hope to turn their recent form around with a win away at high-flying Villarreal, who sit in second place, just two points off table-toppers Real Sociedad.

A fixture against Unai Emery's men could prove to be even trickier given Real Madrid's list of unavailable players, which includes Eden Hazard, Fede Valverde, and others. However, Zinedine Zidane and co would hope to register a much-needed win to get their campaign back on track. Here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

PSG to go all-in for Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos

Perennial French champions Paris Saint-Germain are set to prepare a mammoth offer for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, as per reports. The Spanish veteran, who is into the final year of his contract with the Blancos, is yet to renew terms with the club and could, in theory, be allowed to negotiate a move away and sign a pre-contract agreement from January.

17 - @realmadriden's Sergio Ramos has become the third player in @LaLigaEN history to score in 17 consecutive seasons, after Agustín ‘Piru’ Gaínza (19) and Carlos Alonso, ‘Santillana’ (17). Captain. pic.twitter.com/C26iGStrrQ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 26, 2020

While the likes of Juventus and Inter Miami are keen on his signature, it has been reported that PSG are set to go all-in for Ramos and offer him a massive deal. Real Madrid are not keen on offering the 34-year-old anything more than a one-year deal, while Ramos wants a longer agreement. The Parisiens are reportedly willing to offer him a three-year deal with a net annual salary of €20m, which would be a significant upgrade on his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It remains to be seen if Real Madrid agree to Ramos' terms and extend his stay at the club or allow him to leave on a free.

Sergio Ramos pulls out of press conference ahead of Germany clash

Advertisement

Ramos in action for Spain

Amidst the ongoing uncertainty regarding Sergio Ramos' future, the Spaniard has reportedly pulled out of the pre-match press conference ahead of Spain's clash with Germany in the UEFA Nations League. The Spanish skipper has been in the headlines for a number of reasons, with the predominant theme being that of his future, as mentioned above. Real Madrid are expected to shed some light regarding their captain's status in the coming days.

Ramos was set to appear at the press conference along with coach Luis Enrique, but MARCA reports that it will now be Rodri who will speak to the press in place of the Real Madrid skipper.

Sergio Ramos tonight makes his 177th appearance for Spain, surpassing Gianluigi Buffon to become the all-time record appearance holder at international level from a UEFA nation.



He's just seven away from the world record now too. 👀 pic.twitter.com/HpaBpOTDip — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 14, 2020

Advertisement

Ramos missed two penalties during Spain's clash against Switzerland in their last outing, making it the first time he's managed to do so. He had also slotted in every penalty he took since 2018 prior to missing two against Yann Sommer in 90 minutes. The 34-year-old also became the most capped European footballer in history with his appearance against Switzerland.

Brahim Diaz's condition to return to Real Madrid

Brahim Diaz in action for Milan

AC Milan star Brahim Diaz's future is yet to be decided ahead of the expiry of his loan spell in the summer. The Spaniard, formerly of Manchester City, left for Milan on loan in search of game time after finding minutes hard to come by at Real Madrid. However, he's gotten off to a superb start to life in Italy, and the Rossoneri have already begun talks over a permanent deal come summer.

Brahim himself will have a huge say in where he ends up next summer, and as per DefensaCentral, the playmaker has stated that he would like to be given assurances over his game time in the Spanish capital should he return. If Real Madrid are not able to offer him consistent minutes, he will look for another move, which could either be another loan or a permanent deal with AC Milan, depending on negotiations between the Italian and Spanish giants.

Advertisement

Also read: Real Madrid hope Martin Odegaard will help them sign Erling Haaland