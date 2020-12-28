Real Madrid News Roundup: Sergio Ramos cryptic over future, Blancos prepare stunning player plus cash deal for superstar target, and more - 28th December 2020

Real Madrid are set to travel to Elche would hope to continue their LaLiga Santander title defence with another win. The in-form Blancos have turned their campaign around with a string of impressive wins against some of the best sides on the land and have sealed their spot in the upcoming UEFA Champions League knockout stages as well.

Ahead of the second-placed LaLiga side's next game, here, we have a glance at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Ex-Bayern fitness coach compares Vinicius to Neymar Jr

Vinicius Jr in action for Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Vinicius could potentially go on to reach the heights that his compatriot Neymar has, as per former Bayern Munich fitness coach Marcelo Lins Martins. The Brazilian coach believes that his 20-year-old compatriot, who was purchased by Los Blancos for a staggering €45m from Flamengo, has a very high ceiling which he could reach if the club remain patient with him.

Speaking on the young Real Madrid attacker, Martins said;

"Vinícius Jr is 20 years old. He is very young. If they go slowly with him and the job gets done well over time, he’s a player who could be the new Neymar."

There has been speculation over whether Real Madrid would consider loaning Vinicius out amidst a poor run of form, but it remains to be seen if Zinedine Zidane sanctions the deal with Rodrygo's recent injury blow.

Sergio Ramos' cryptic response about contract extension

Ramos is set to be out of contract come summer

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos' contract situation has been one of the biggest talking points ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. The Blancos legend has arguably been one of the most influential players for the club in recent years and, with his contract set to expire come summer, he will be allowed to negotiate a pre-contract deal with potential suitors ahead in the winter window.

The 34-year-old did not opt to clear out any of the speculation either with what was a cryptic response to a question about his future.

17 - @realmadriden's Sergio Ramos has become the third player in @LaLigaEN history to score in 17 consecutive seasons, after Agustín ‘Piru’ Gaínza (19) and Carlos Alonso, ‘Santillana’ (17). Captain. pic.twitter.com/C26iGStrrQ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 26, 2020

Responding to a question from the press regarding his contract situation, the Blancos captain simply remarked;

"We’ll see, we’ll see what happens"

Ramos reportedly wants a two-year-deal at the club, but given that he turns 35 come March, Real Madrid are yet to make a decision over his future.

Real Madrid set to prepare player plus cash deal for Erling Haaland

Haaland could leave Borussia Dortmund in the near future

With a host of European giants queuing up for the signature of Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, Real Madrid are hoping to steal a march over their rivals with a lucrative player plus cash deal for him.

The Norwegian striker has been arguably one of the best centre-forwards in the world since last season and is on the shortlist of various clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool, and others.

15 - Erling Haaland has scored 15 goals in 12 Champions League games, only failing to score in two appearances in the competition. Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/750PWPF0N4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 24, 2020

As per a report, Real Madrid are prepared to offer Dortmund a deal including two instalments of €25m along with Luka Jovic. The out-of-favour Serb striker is likely to depart from the club come summer with his career coming to a standstill at Real Madrid. He is said to be valued at €30m by the Blancos, taking the total value of the potential deal to a figure of €80m.

