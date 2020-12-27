Real Madrid News Roundup: Club plotting audacious move for Manchester City's crown jewel, new club enter the race for Luka Jovic, and more - 27th December 2020

Reigning LaLiga Santander champions Real Madrid have returned to top form and are set to continue their surge towards the top of the league table. The Blancos appeared to have struggled a bit at the start of the campaign but have now beaten some of the best sides in Spain and look much more like the side that dominated the side last year.

The second-placed side, only behind Atletico Madrid, are set to travel to Elche for their next fixture in LaLiga. Ahead of their game, here is some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Blancos consider Luka Modric as Martin Odegaard's mentor

Real Madrid are close to giving Luka Modric a contract extension at the club and are said to see him as a mentor for Martin Odegaard. The Croat's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and he is in line for a contract extension until the summer of 2022.

Reports have suggested that while Modric has been in incredible form in recent weeks which in itself makes a case for a contract extension, Real Madrid believe the 35-year-old's impact off the field is valuable as well. They consider him to be a mentor to Odegaard, who could potentially take up Modric's spot in their midfield upon the Croat's departure.

Wolves make Luka Jovic enquiry

Premier League side Wolves have initiated contact with Real Madrid over a potential loan deal for Luka Jovic, as per reports. The Blancos' striker has gotten off to a poor start to life at the capital club and has barely managed to feature for Zinedine Zidane's side, raising serious questions over whether he has a future at the club or not after just two goals in over 30 appearances for Real Madrid.

With Wolves frontman Raul Jimenez set to be out for an indefinite period after suffering a terrible head injury during his side's clash against Arsenal, Nuno Espirito Santo's men are on the lookout for a new striker. Jovic could potentially fit the bill for this role and the high-flying Premier League club could provide the Serb a platform to kick start his career.

2 - Luka Jović scored two goals for Serbia 🇷🇸 in the game against Russia 🇷🇺 in the UEFA Nations League, as many as he did in 32 matches for Real Madrid in all competitions. Confidence. pic.twitter.com/3sqPTC4NXM — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 18, 2020

Only a simple loan has been spoken of as of now without much information on his long-term future. The 23-year-old has also been strongly linked with a move to AC Milan.

Real Madrid plotting audacious move for Phil Foden

Real Madrid are said to be 'confident' about signing Manchester City's crown jewel, Phil Foden, come summer as per a report from Mirror. The young Englishman has long been touted as the Cityzens' and English football's greatest talent in years and has impressed with his vibrant displays almost every single time he took to the pitch.

Foden has been tipped by his manager Pep Guardiola as the most talented teenager he's ever worked with, but has failed to gather regular game time at the Etihad Stadium. Should his situation worsen in Manchester and continue his prolonged spells on the bench, Real Madrid could swoop in with a move and secure his services.

8 - Phil Foden has had a hand in eight goals in his last 12 League Cup appearances for Manchester City (four goals, four assists). Dink. pic.twitter.com/aUdz9da2EN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 22, 2020

The 13-time European champions have made a habit of signing some of the finest young footballers on the planet and could potentially continue that trend with Foden's signature.

