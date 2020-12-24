Real Madrid News Roundup: Premier League side eye shock move for Blancos forward, Sergio Ramos reveals toughest opponents, and more - 24th December 2020 

After a rather shaky start to the season, Real Madrid look much more comfortable in LaLiga Santander as they hope to defend their league title. The Blancos have now made their way up to second place on the league table as they look to dethrone cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid, who are level on points with them but have played two games less than Zinedine Zidane's side.

Ahead of their trip to Elche in midweek, here, we take a look at the latest Real Madrid news.

Sergio Ramos reveals toughest opponents he's faced

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos revealed that former Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho was one of the most difficult opponents he had to face during his career.

The Spanish captain, who has been at the highest level of the game for the best part of two decades, has come up against an assortment of superstar attackers, but revealed that the Brazilian was one of the most difficult players he faced. Ramos also named two other former Barcelona attackers in the same breath, saying that he had difficulties in dealing with them.

100 - Sergio Ramos has scored his 100th goal for @realmadriden in all competitions, 55 of which have come with his head. Courage. pic.twitter.com/tTYWmHbtIx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2020

Speaking on the same, Ramos said;

"There've been many. Ronaldinho was virtually unstoppable at his best, as a forward or a playmaker. Samuel Eto'o, on his day, or Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a striker who was a lot of trouble with his size, holds the ball up well, plays great with his back to goal and was fast."

Real Madrid dealt blow due to Thomas Tuchel's sacking

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid's ambitions of signing Kylian Mbappe have appeared to have been dealt a massive blow due to the sacking of Thomas Tuchel. The Blancos have been keen on signing the French superstar for a long time now and were said to be ready to move for him this summer.

However, as per AS' report, Thomas Tuchel's sacking and Mauricio Pochettino's potential appointment could prove to be a setback for Real Madrid's plans as Mbappe's relationship with Tuchel was said to be a frosty one. Mbappe also approached Leonardo to arrange for 'clear the air' talks, as per the report, to help keep up their professional relationship.

4 - Kylian Mbappé is the first French 🇫🇷 player to be involved in at least 20 goals in four consecutive seasons in Ligue 1 since Opta analyses the competition (2006/07). Higher. #PSGFCGB pic.twitter.com/9iujGS0Rk5 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 23, 2020

Another hurdle as per AS is that Real Madrid target Pochettino is only likely to take the job should Mbappe not be sold, and the Frenchman could sign a new deal at the club, which could see them having to pay up to £225m for his services. Even if Pochettino does take up the job, it remains to be seen if Mbappe will agree fresh terms in Paris or demand a move to Real Madrid.

Arsenal eyeing shock move for Vinicius Jr

Vinicius Jr

Under-fire Premier League side Arsenal are said to be pondering over a move for Real Madrid wonderkid Vinicius Jr. The Gunners were known to be keen admirers of his Spanish teammate, Isco, but with the playmaker garnering interest from the likes of AC Milan and Juventus, Arsenal have turned their attention to the Brazilian.

Arsenal will look for a loan move for Vinicius in January as per the report to help save their season after their worst start to a league campaign in over three decades. The report claims that the club have a good relation with the player's agent, who they eyed even back when Unai Emery was at the club.

