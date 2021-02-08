Real Madrid News Roundup: Superstar target to sign new deal with exclusive Los Blancos release clause, injury crisis ahead of Getafe's visit, and more — 8th February 2021

Real Madrid are just under two days away from their fixture against Getafe in LaLiga Santander. The Blancos have had to helplessly watch fierce rivals Atletico Madrid take the Spanish top-flight by storm this year as they find themselves a staggering seven points behind the Rojiblancos, having played two games more.

Ahead of their upcoming league game, here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Injury crisis ahead of Getafe's visit

Sergio Ramos is sidelined via injury

Real Madrid have been hit with a massive selection crisis as they prepare for Getafe's visit to the Spanish capital. Zinedine Zidane will have to make do without superstar defender and captain Sergio Ramos, whose knee surgery will see him miss a large chunk of games. Ramos' fellow defenders, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, and Alvaro Odriozola, will also be set to miss the game due to injuries.

Moving into midfield, Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos will not be available for Zidane to call upon, with the former being injured and the latter being suspended. Utility man Lucas Vazquez is also unavailable. Star forwards Eden Hazard and Rodrygo are also continuing their rehabilitation from injuries, and are not expected to return before March.

This lengthy list of unavailable players leaves the Spanish champions' already thin squad with far fewer options than before, which is sure to be a matter of grave concern for an under-pressure Zidane.

Thomas Partey's comments on Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard in action for Arsenal

Former Atleti star Thomas Partey has heaped heavy praise on Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian, who was disgruntled at the Santiago Bernabeu due to a lack of playing time, moved to Arsenal on a six-month loan deal to kickstart his campaign.

Partey, who moved from Madrid to North London last summer, is admittedly impressed by what he's seen of Odegaard so far. Speaking on the Norwegian creator, the Ghanian expressed;

"It's difficult when you play against him. I remember playing against him, he’s so intelligent, he is always quick on the ball, he doesn’t give you a chance to win the ball. It’s amazing to have him here. I hope he has a great season and he’s able to help us achieve what we want to achieve."

1 - Martin Ødegaard is the first Norwegian to appear for Arsenal since Pal Lydersen against Tottenham in May 1993. Hallo. pic.twitter.com/NKEWf4OzgW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 30, 2021

Real Sociedad were in pole position to re-sign Odegaard on loan until a timely intervention from Mikel Arteta helped his side sign the Real Madrid star. The 22-year-old made his debut for Arsenal against Manchester United.

Kylian Mbappe's 'Real Madrid clause' in new contract

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's future has been one of the biggest talking points ahead of the summer window. Both Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain have already confirmed that they are in talks for him to sign a new deal, but with Real Madrid lurking, a move to Spain could be on the cards.

A new report from Spain now claims that due to the Blancos' financial situation amidst the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Mbappe could potentially renew his deal —of which just 18 months are left — at PSG, albeit with a catch.

100 - Kylian Mbappé has scored his 100th goal with @PSG_English in all competitions. Centenary. #MHSCPSG pic.twitter.com/Blmw4CYge2 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 5, 2020

There could reportedly be a 'Real Madrid clause' in his contract allowing him to sign for the 13-time European champions for an exclusive release clause before the end of his new contract in Paris. The Parisiens are also said to be ready to offer him a deal that matches Neymar Jr's €37m annual wages, a €16m hike from his current wages of €21m.

