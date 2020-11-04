Real Madrid News Roundup: Zinedine Zidane opens up on Sergio Ramos' future, Sergio Reguilon discusses potential return to Santiago Bernabeu, and more — 4th November 2020

After an uncharacteristically torrid start to their UEFA Champions League campaign, Real Madrid finally registered their first win of the season in Europe against Italian giants Inter Milan. With the score tied at 2-2, Zinedine Zidane managed to record a win over his former teammate, Antonio Conte, after Brazilian wonderkid Rodrygo came off the bench to seal Real Madrid's third goal, sealing all three points for the Blancos in the process.

With wins on both the domestic and continental front in a short span of time, Real Madrid have seemingly turned their fortunes around after a poor start to the season. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Zinedine Zidane optimistic on Sergio Ramos' future

Sergio Ramos' future has been up in the air for quite a while now, with his current deal set to run out at the end of the ongoing campaign. However, with talks reportedly ongoing between Real Madrid and their charismatic skipper, Zinedine Zidane has revealed that he has 'no doubt' about Ramos remaining with the Blancos.

Speaking on his star man's future, Zidane expressed;

"I have no doubt that he [Sergio Ramos] will stay. He is our leader, and of course, we love him forever."

100 - Sergio Ramos has scored his 100th goal for @realmadriden in all competitions, 55 of which have come with his head. Courage. pic.twitter.com/tTYWmHbtIx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2020

With his goal against Inter Milan, the 34-year-old made more history by registering his 100th goal for Real Madrid. Reflecting on his achievement after the game, Ramos remarked;

"It's not bad, and it is nice that it is recognised. It's not a figure which defenders usually get to. Hopefully there'll be many more."

Rodrygo reacts to scoring dramatic winner

Just as their fixture against the Nerazzurri was beginning to get a bit complicated after Ivan Perisic's equaliser, it was Brazilian winger Rodrygo who came off the bench to seal the game for Zidane's side. The 19-year-old was yet to score a goal prior to this effort, but it was one that eventually proved to be the winner for Real Madrid.

Speaking on his goal against Inter, Rodrygo said;

"I hope to continue scoring goals. Every time I play in the Champions League, it’s always a special night, as it was night, and I hope to keep it up in every game."

1 - @realmadriden's Rodrygo Goes 🇧🇷 has become the first player born in the 21t century to score five goals in the @ChampionsLeague (four in 2019/20 and one in 2020/21). Heroic. pic.twitter.com/MigyGeVTo1 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2020

Rodrygo's winning goal was set up by fellow Brazilian substitute, Vinicius Jr, who had a positive impact on proceedings after being on the receiving end of some criticism for his performances.

Sergio Reguilon opens up on Real Madrid future

Tottenham Hotspur star Sergio Reguilon

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon has admitted that he does hope to return to Real Madrid one day, despite having just moved to North London. The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Real Madrid and was in high demand in the summer, and Spurs won the race for his signature, albeit with a reported £35m buy-back clause.

Speaking on a potential return to Los Blancos, the left-back told El Larguero [via ESPN];

"[Real] Madrid is my home and where I grew up. In the future, you never know, but the possibility is there. I didn’t speak to the boss [Zinedine Zidane], it was more with the club. I know what they think of me, I had to take a decision. Time will tell. I didn’t ask for explanations."

With Marcelo's declining form, Reguilon could realistically be brought back to the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future, which would surely come as a blow to Spurs. The Spaniard has gotten off to a flying start to life in North London, and most recently set-up Gareth Bale's first goal for Spurs since his departure seven years ago.

