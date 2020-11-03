Real Madrid News Roundup: Sergio Ramos in high demand, Blancos target tipped to move to Liverpool, and more — 3rd November 2020

Real Madrid are just hours away from their high-octane clash against Inter Milan in their UEFA Champions League clash. The Blancos have gotten off to a nightmare start to their group in Europe after a shock loss to Shakhtar Donetsk and a dramatic 2-2 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Currently lingering at the bottom of their group, Real Madrid would hope to register their first UCL win of the campaign against Inter Milan as Zinedine Zidane is set to go up against his former teammate, Antonio Conte. Here, we take a look at some of the latest Real Madrid news.

Antonio Conte makes shock revelation about Real Madrid job

Inter coach Antonio Conte

Former Chelsea and Juventus boss Antonio Conte has been linked with some of the top jobs in football, and Real Madrid was one of them. The Italian tactician has been a serial winner and has seen immense success on the domestic front with both the Bianconeri and the Blues.

Ahead of his clash with former Juventus teammate Zidane in the UCL, Conte revealed that he came close to taking up the Real Madrid job on two separate occasions. He explained;

"I'm focused on Inter and I'm excited. We're creating something important. The opportunity [to coach Real Madrid] was given, but the situation wasn't ripe. I appreciate it. I was very close a couple of times, but I thought, the season had already started and it would have been complicated. I explained that when they called me."

Conte missed out on the Scudetto in his first campaign with Inter by just a solitary point.

Juventus make offer for Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos

Italian champions Juventus have made an offer for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, as per reports. The Spaniard's current deal comes to an end after the current campaign and he is in talks to extend his stay at the capital club.

While Ramos is keen to sign a new deal, Blancos chief Florentino Perez is only ready to offer him a one year deal as opposed to the two-year extension that the 34-year-old wants.

17 - @realmadriden's Sergio Ramos has become the third player in @LaLigaEN history to score in 17 consecutive seasons, after Agustín ‘Piru’ Gaínza (19) and Carlos Alonso, ‘Santillana’ (17). Captain. pic.twitter.com/C26iGStrrQ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 26, 2020

Respected Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda believes that Juventus have initiated contact over a move for Ramos, and Paris Saint-Germain area also in the fray. He said [via CalcioMercato];

"I know for sure that an Italian club has made an offer to Sergio Ramos on a free transfer for June, it's Juventus. There is also PSG on him. But Sergio would like to stay in Madrid."

Erling Haaland tipped for Liverpool move

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland for some time now. The Norwegian has been one of the most in-form strikers in the world and has been tipped to reunite with his compatriot, Martin Odegaard, at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, his former club RB Salzburg's sporting director Christoph Freund believes that he could end up elsewhere.

Speaking on a show along with Lothar Matthaus, the Austrian club's chief responded to a suggestion that Haaland could go to Liverpool instead.

18 - Erling Haaland has scored 18 goals in 20 appearances for club and country (Borussia Dortmund & Norway) in 2020. Sensation. pic.twitter.com/9EvcOqKZLy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 7, 2020

Freund was quoted saying;

"That's [Liverpool] where he will land. He can play for any club in the world. With his mentality, his will, with his self-confidence he can make a mark on European football in the next ten years."

Haaland reportedly has a €75m release clause in his contract that will be activated in the summer of 2022.

