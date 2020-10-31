Real Madrid News Roundup: Zinedine Zidane reacts to Eden Hazard's goalscoring return, Blancos star keen on Premier League move, and more — 31st October 2020

After a week filled with immense criticism and doubt, Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a 4-1 thrashing of Huesca at home. Apart from registering all three points ahead of a crucial run of fixtures, the fact that star man Eden Hazard scored a goal in the win would come as a huge boost for Real Madrid.

The Belgian skipper's return to form could lift the morale of this Real Madrid side that have often struggled in attack in recent times, with losses to the likes of Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk. They now prepare for Inter Milan's visit to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in the UEFA Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane happy with Hazard's performance

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard

Speaking after his side's 4-1 win over Huesca, during which star man Eden Hazard scored upon his return to the first XI, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane expressed;

"I'm happy with his [Eden Hazard's] performance. He played 20 minutes the other day [against Borussia Monchengladbach] and today he started and played a little more. We know the quality he has. He scored a good goal, and it was important because the match was different after that. He doesn’t have any pain, and he’s happy about his goal."

The Frenchman added,

"His teammates are happy for him. With this win and with four goals scored, we have to be content with today's work."

Real Madrid star Isco open to Everton move

Isco in action for Real Madrid

As per reports from England, Real Madrid star Isco is said to be keen on a move to Everton, following the footsteps of his former teammate James Rodriguez. The Colombian, playing under former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park, has been in scintillating form. His arrival from Real Madrid has revitalised the Toffees attack.

If the Mirror's report is to be believed, Isco would like to reunite with his former teammate and manager at Goodison Park. They state that Zinedine Zidane has already told the Real Madrid hierarchy that Isco is no longer a part of his plans. Additionally, the 28-year-old Spaniard could be available for as little as £18m, making it an attractive proposition for the Toffees.

Real Madrid Castilla players test positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid have announced that their Castilla side have had up to three players test positive for COVID-19. Due to this, their scheduled game Rayo Majadahonda has been officially postponed. A statement on their official website read;

"Following the latest COVID-19 tests carried out on the members of our Real Madrid Castilla squad, three players have tested positive, and one player returned an inconclusive result."

"In compliance with the health protocol in such situations, the club has issued the Spanish Football Federation with a request to postpone the fixture between Rayo Majadahond and Real Madrid Castilla which was due to take place tomorrow."

Their fixture against Majadahonda was set to be played on November 1st, Sunday, but has now been postponed to a date that is yet to be confirmed.

