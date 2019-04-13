×
Real Madrid offer massive €150 million for Juventus top target, Manchester United star close to joining Inter and more Serie A news: 13 April 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
762   //    13 Apr 2019, 11:08 IST

Real Madrid will battle Juventus for Pogba
Real Madrid will battle Juventus for Pogba

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are some really big stories in the mill today. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Real Madrid table €150 million bid for Juventus top target

Los Blancos are reportedly very serious about Paul Pogba and are willing to offer Manchester United up to €150 million for the World Cup winner. The midfielder has been heavily linked with Real Madrid and has even stated his interest in joining the Spanish giants.

However, Juventus are also emerging as a serious competitor for the Spanish outfit over Pogba's services. The Old Lady remain seriously interested in taking back their former player to Turin. They even attempted to land the midfielder 3 times last summer but United rejected all the offers.

The 26-years-old's form has dipped not long after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as United's permanent manager. Despite being in a goalscoring frenzy in the past few months, he has now failed to score in his last 10 matches for club and country.

Manchester United star close to joining Inter

Inter are reportedly close to landing Manchester United's Matteo Darmian. The Red Devils are open to selling the out-of-favour defender in the region of €12 million. The English side have activated Darmian's extension option on his contract until 2020 but the Italian's future at Old Trafford still seems bleak.

He has not played a single minute for the Premier League outfit since February and is now close to joining Inter. Manchester United bought the right-back for €18 million from Torino in 2015.

He had a decent debut season and started 24 times in the Premier League. However, his playing time has gradually decreased since and it seems he is not in Solskjaer's plans.

Unai Emery praises Aaron Ramsey for his dedication to Arsenal

The Juventus-bound midfielder showed his worth once again for Arsenal as he scored a goal against Napoli in their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday night. Ramsey has signed a 4-year deal to join Juventus next summer.

His form for Arsenal has not dipped at all. despite his imminent transfer to Juventus and the Gunners manager was quick to praise the midfielder, following his impressive performance against Napoli.

"He's fantastic. I think he wants to do something important with Arsenal, he feels part of the club. He gives his best in front of our fans, I want to enjoy this moment with him. One can see that he's concentrated."

It would only be fitting if Ramsey ends his Arsenal career on a high by helping the north London club to the Europa League title.


Serie A TIM 2018-19 Manchester United Juventus Football Paul Pogba Matteo Darmian Football Transfer News Serie A Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Diartano Christian
ANALYST
