Real Madrid predicted XI against Chelsea | UEFA Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg

Last Wednesday (6 April), Real Madrid produced one of their season-best performances to beat Chelsea 1-3 in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash at Stamford Bridge.

With a two-goal lead to protect, the Whites will welcome the reigning European champions to the Santiago Bernabeu for the return leg on Tuesday night (12 April).

Confirmed Real Madrid team news ahead of Champions League quarter-final second leg against Chelsea

With the exception of Eden Hazard, Isco, and Eder Militao, all Los Blancos players are fit and eligible to feature in the second leg. Hazard is recovering from his operation. Isco has a back injury. Finally, first-choice centre-back Militao misses out due to an accumulation of yellow cards after picking up a caution in the first leg in London.

With the team news out of the way, let's take a look at Real Madrid’s predicted starting XI for their much-awaited clash against Chelsea:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has been undroppable for Los Blancos this season and is set to start in goal against his old club on Tuesday night.

He made four saves in the first leg, which included a stunning acrobatic effort to deny Cesar Azpilicueta’s long-ranger.

Right-back: Daniel Carvajal

After a shaky start to the season, Madrid’s first-choice right-back Daniel Carvajal has finally started to live up to the billing.

He was exceptional in the first leg, both going forward and at the back, which almost guarantees his selection ahead of Lucas Vazquez.

Centre-back: Nacho

Had Eder Militao been eligible for the match, Nacho probably would have had to warm the bench.

However, courtesy of the Brazilian’s early challenge on Kai Havertz in the first leg, the Spaniard is set to get his chance in the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Los Merengues stalwart has been in decent form this season and should fill in for the Brazilian just fine. But Nacho is a bit more error-prone than Militao, meaning Thomas Tuchel’s side could look to play through his side for the most part.

Centre-back: David Alaba

David Alaba has been a rock at the back for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season and produced a commendable performance in the first leg. He tracked Kai Havertz well and did not offer the German international any free meals.

With Militao suspended, the onus will be on Alaba to steady the ship and produce another exemplary performance against the Champions League holders.

Left-back: Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy missed Madrid’s weekend win over Getafe due to muscle overload. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed (via Real Madrid’s outlet) that it was only precautionary, meaning the player is fit to feature in the return leg.

Expect a disciplined defensive shift coupled with regular forward runs.

Defensive midfielder: Casemiro

Central-defensive midfielder Casemiro performed superbly in the first leg, single-handedly neutralizing the threat of his Chelsea counterpart N’Golo Kante.

He is an indispensable member of Carlo Ancelotti’s team and is a shoo-in for the second leg against the Blues.

Central midfielder: Luka Modric

Luka Modric, 36, was the oldest Madrid player on the pitch at Stamford Bridge last Wednesday. Yet, he emerged as the most energetic visiting player, running tirelessly from start to finish as his side won 3-1.

He is the best ball carrier the club from the Spanish capital have, making him a guaranteed starter for Wednesday’s return leg at the Bernabeu.

Central midfielder: Toni Kroos

Modric’s partner in crime, Toni Kroos, does not run as much or is as fast as the Croatian, but he is the one who makes the game tick.

The German midfielder is the metronome of the team, possessing the quality to set the tempo of the game as he sees fit.

Considering the Blues have a massive deficit to overturn, they could look to play a high-octane game. If that is the case, Kroos’ calmness could be decisive for Ancelotti’s men in Madrid tonight.

Right-wing: Fede Valverde

In London, Carlo Ancelotti used Valverde on the right-wing, ahead of both Rodrygo and Marco Asensio.

The Uruguayan international played with ferocity and confidence, showing unmatched stamina to help Madrid to a massive win. The kind of form that he is in, Valverde is simply undroppable.

Striker: Karim Benzema

Last week, Los Blancos skipper Karim Benzema scored a superb hat-trick at Stamford Bridge to take the game away from Tuchel’s team.

He, of course, was also the instigator of Madrid’s comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 second leg, scoring another hat-trick to help his club progress.

Having scored six goals in his last two Champions League games, Benzema has emerged as the most in-form forward in the world. Picking him in his XI is the easiest decision Carlo Ancelotti will have to make.

Left-wing: Vinicius Junior

Behind Benzema, Vinicius Junior has been Los Merengues’ most prominent forward this season. He is quick, intelligent, and can beat any defender one-on-one.

In the first leg, the Brazilian assisted Benzema’s first goal and came close to finding the back of the net himself.

If granted the same level of freedom, we would not be surprised to see him on the scoresheet tonight.

Vinicius has registered 17 goals and 16 assists in 42 games in all competitions in the current campaign, a tally only bettered by Benzema.

