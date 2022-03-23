Real Madrid and PSG among teams in touch with Paul Pogba's representatives - Reports

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly among the teams in touch with Paul Pogba's representatives, with the midfielder looking set to leave Manchester United.

The 29-year-old's contract with the Old Trafford outfit expires this summer and it seems he is heading out the exit door.

But he will not be short of suitors as Sky Sports reports that the midfielder has had contact with Real Madrid and PSG.

Football Daily @footballdaily BREAKING



Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus remain in contact with Paul Pogba's representatives to sign the player for free in the summer.



🤔 Two Premier League clubs have also been in contact regarding the player BREAKINGReal Madrid, PSG and Juventus remain in contact with Paul Pogba's representatives to sign the player for free in the summer.🤔 Two Premier League clubs have also been in contact regarding the player 🚨 BREAKING 🚨 📝 Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus remain in contact with Paul Pogba's representatives to sign the player for free in the summer. 🤔 Two Premier League clubs have also been in contact regarding the player https://t.co/OYQRjLb6Tg

They also report that his former side Juventus are also in the running.

Two Premier League clubs have also reportedly made contact with his representatives over a potential move.

His departure will end a six-year stay at the thirteen-time Premier League champions, having re-joined the club from Juventus back in 2016 for a then world-record £94.5 million.

Real Madrid and PSG have been constantly linked with the midfielder in the past and it seems their interest is becoming more concrete given the chance to sign him on a free transfer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC Paul Pogba on his future: “We have to be honest, I am not satisfied over the last 5 years, but not at all. This year, it’s dead, we will win nothing again. Whether it is with Manchester or in another club, I want to win trophies”, he told Le Figaro. Paul Pogba on his future: “We have to be honest, I am not satisfied over the last 5 years, but not at all. This year, it’s dead, we will win nothing again. Whether it is with Manchester or in another club, I want to win trophies”, he told Le Figaro. 🇫🇷 #MUFC https://t.co/eE0KjnlVMm

Real Madrid and PSG target Paul Pogba despite injury-plagued season

Injury woes have plagued his season

This season has been somewhat problematic for Pogba following an injury he picked up on international duty in November.

He would sit out over two months of action before returning to the Red Devils squad in February.

His time at Manchester United has consistently been one under scrutiny, with his agent Mino Raiola often conjuring up interest and rumors around his situation at the club.

Following his return, he has not had as much of an influence for the side under interim boss Ralf Rangnick as he has had over the past seasons.

He often finds himself substituted near the last twenty-minutes of games, which could be attributed to the fact the player is heading for the exit.

He has one goal and nine assists in 21 EPL appearances this season and has been part of a calamitous season for the Red Devils.

Whilst playing in the side's UEFA Champions League last-16 defeat to Atletico Madrid last week his house was burgled.

He seems in a much better frame of mind as he goes on international duty with France this week.

Paul Pogba @paulpogba So happy to be back with the national team. The last few days obviously haven’t been easy after the burglary at my home and the Champions League exit, so it feels great to be reunited with my @equipedefrance family and concentrate on doing what I love again. Allez les Bleus! So happy to be back with the national team. The last few days obviously haven’t been easy after the burglary at my home and the Champions League exit, so it feels great to be reunited with my @equipedefrance family and concentrate on doing what I love again. Allez les Bleus!🇫🇷 https://t.co/oLHziYinDL

The likes of Madrid's Karim Benzema, PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot all fare for Les Blues.

Pogba, however, has yet to rule out remaining at United beyond his contract but there have been no talks over a new deal since last year.

