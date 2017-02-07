Transfer Rumour: Real Madrid set sights on Bayern Munich's star winger

With Cristiano Ronaldo destined for a role up top, Douglas Costa will fill in on the left-wing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The next Real Madrid superstar

What’s the story?

Real Madrid are considering a swoop for wantaway Bayern Munich star, Douglas Costa. According to multiple reports this morning, the Spanish giants are interested in signing the 26-year-old as they get ready to prepare for a future without French striker Karim Benzema.

Costa has admitted that he isn’t entirely happy at Bayern given the minutes he’s playing and could push for a move to either Spain or England in the summer. The Brazilian has played a little over 800 minutes in the Bundesliga this season - in complete contrast to how involved he was in the side under former manager, Pep Guardiola.

In case you didn't know...

Real Madrid are growing increasingly frustrated with Karim Benzema. The Frenchman has scored only five goals in the La Liga this season even after repeatedly being assured of a spot in the first team under Zinedine Zidane. But that patience has since worn out.

And with Cristiano Ronaldo entering his final years, the club are considering moving him up to become the lone striker of the side while searching for a talented winger to come in and do what they do best to supply balls for Ronaldo to tuck away.

The heart of the matter

Should Costa sign for the Madrid club in the summer, he’ll predominantly play on the left-wing complimenting Gareth Bale on the other side and Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of him. Given the Portuguese star’s excellent finishing, the club are strongly considering this formation change.

And with someone in the ilk of Costa showing signs that he might be ready to move, the club are all ears and scrambling to ensure he’s a genuine option. When asked if he was happy with the minutes he’s getting with Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season, Costa said, "It depends on a few factors, the main factor is the minutes played. Being a parent is a crucial difference within my career project. We got some strong offers from China and also from big clubs from Europe. When the season is over, we will sit down and analyse everything.”

What’s next?

The Brazilian is valued at €35 million by Transfermarkt and could command a fee of around €40 million in the summer should Real Madrid decide to firm up on their interest. With only two years left on his contract, the Bavarian giants don’t have the most solid of hands on the negotiation table.

Should Real Madrid pursue their interest in the Brazilian, they’ll get another step closer to fielding a squad capable of breezing to a double. With Barcelona’s firepower their strongest point in recent years, the Madrid giants need to one up on them. Maybe some flair ought to do the trick.