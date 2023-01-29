Real Madrid rejected former Manchester City star because of age and wages - Reports

Real Madrid passed up the chance to sign Inter Milan striker Eden Dzeko last summer, according to a report by Spanish news outlet ABC.

The Bosnia international's agent offered him to Los Blancos, who didn't entertain him as ABC reported that they were concerned by his age and current wages.

Dzeko is 36 and takes home close to £8 million per annum (£149,000 per week) at Inter, where his contract runs out this year.

With 11 goals and five assists in all competitions so far this season, the former Manchester City hitman has come up big for the Nerazzurri once again this season.

Real Madrid might be kicking themselves for missing the chance to sign him, especially with Karim Benzema missing a few games with injuries this season, although he's contributed 14 goals himself.

Dzeko joined Inter from AS Roma in 2021 and has been a key player for them ever since, scoring 28 goals and making 15 assists in all competitions from 77 appearances, while lifting three titles.

Real Madrid bolstered by Benzema's return

Karim Benzema returned from his injury at the end of December and has been on a roll since, netting seven goals from as many games.

He scored both their goals in the Spanish Supercup earlier this month, although Real Madrid were beaten 3-1 by Barcelona in the final.

The Frenchman, who also missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, was most recently on target against Atletico Madrid in the derby.

His overall tally for the season now stands at 13 goals in all competitions, including nine in La Liga.

Benzema's rich vein of form bodes well for the Spanish champions ahead of the second part of their 2022-23 campaign as their congested fixture list continues.

The Whites currently trail arch-rivals Barcelona by three points in the league in second place, having lost twice in their last five matches.

As long as Benzema continues to fire, Carlo Ancelotti's side will be in with a chance to steal a march over them at some point into their campaign.

Real Madrid will be in action against high-flying Real Sociedad in La Liga later tonight at the Santiago Bernabeu.

